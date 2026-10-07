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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

TV Evangelist Jim Bakker Dies

Jim Bakker, the pioneering TV evangelist who became a symbol of the glitz and greed of the 1980s when his PTL empire near Charlotte collapsed amid sex and money scandals, landing him in prison for fraud, died Monday.

Posted by qcp at 03:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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His giant survival slop buckets did not save him after all :( www.tmz.com/2026/10/05/t ...

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-- Bill Corbett (@billcorbett.bsky.social) 10:37 PM Â· Oct 5, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

via GIPHY

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-06 10:11 AM | Reply

Me, I'm not taking his sorry a##.
~ San Pedro

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-06 01:23 PM | Reply

I used to love watching all those shows. Jim and Tammy Faye, Ernest Angley, Jimmy Swaggart, Jack and Rexella Van Impe.

Then I'd tune into Rev. Ike and Louis Farrakhan on the local radio on the weekends.

Gimme that old-time religion.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-06 07:17 PM | Reply

= I used to love watching all those shows. Jim and Tammy Faye, Ernest Angley, Jimmy Swaggart, Jack and Rexella Van Impe.

aka, How to Create an Atheist in One Easy Lesson ;)

- Rev. Ike and Louis Farrakhan

I wrote a college essay on Heroes (or the lack there of in the early 70's) about Ali.
www.youtube.com

Watched the first moon landing on tv with Walter C., who also told me live about John, Bobby, and Martin being murdered in the streets, John a few miles from me.

And caucused for Jesse Jackson in Austin, voted for McGovern after he was all that was left after aforementioned rwing public executions.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-06 08:02 PM | Reply

Evil DOES die? WHO knew? Hope he enjoys hell!

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-10-06 11:34 PM | Reply

I hope they sent his casket down a water slide to his grave site.

#6 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-07 11:43 AM | Reply

RIP. Hopefully you are a better spirit now that you are dead than a human being while you were alive.

#7 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-07 03:57 PM | Reply

I remember my parents being a bit embarrassed that we were distantly related to Tammy Faye.

#8 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-07 04:42 PM | Reply

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