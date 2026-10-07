TV Evangelist Jim Bakker Dies

= I used to love watching all those shows. Jim and Tammy Faye, Ernest Angley, Jimmy Swaggart, Jack and Rexella Van Impe.



aka, How to Create an Atheist in One Easy Lesson ;)



- Rev. Ike and Louis Farrakhan



I wrote a college essay on Heroes (or the lack there of in the early 70's) about Ali.

www.youtube.com



Watched the first moon landing on tv with Walter C., who also told me live about John, Bobby, and Martin being murdered in the streets, John a few miles from me.



And caucused for Jesse Jackson in Austin, voted for McGovern after he was all that was left after aforementioned rwing public executions.

