DJT Blocks Independent Election Monitors, Sends DOJ Thugs

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"Trump plan to send 1,000 DOJ monitors to the polls could jeopardize the election,' NAACP lawsuit warns



DOJ is planning to deploy 1,000 federal agents to observe the polls on Election Day, drawing fears of voter intimidation



Joe Biden's former civil rights chief is leading a lawsuit against plans for Donald Trump's administration to deploy hundreds of federal agents to polling places during the midterm elections.



Kristen Clarke, who oversaw the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice under Biden, is leading the NAACP's case against her successor Harmeet Dhillon, who is planning what she calls the "biggest DOJ election observer effort in history."



The NAACP is seeking a judge's urgent intervention to force the Trump administration to share plans for the unprecedented deployment, a plan that Clarke says could "jeopardize the election and interfere with the right of voters to participate in the election free from intimidation."



Following the organization's request for records about the , the Justice Department has continued to "take steps to bring about its menacing threats of an unprecedented federal intrusion into elections this Election Day," including "aggressively recruiting a record number of poll monitors," according to the NAACP.



On Sunday, Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the Civil Rights Division plans to send "a thousand or more" Justice Department personnel to "every state" on November 3. He accused critics of "fearmongering."



www.the-independent.com



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