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Thursday, October 08, 2026

DJT Blocks Independent Election Monitors, Sends DOJ Thugs

Trump Blocks International Board From Conducting Oversight of Midterm Elections This is the first time in over two decades that the US has rejected OSCE participation in a federal election.

Posted by Corky at 09:32 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Trump administration refuses international election monitors for first time in over two decades The decision not to invite observers from the OSCE puts the U.S. alongside Russia and Belarus, while the Justice Department prepares to deploy its own poll monitors.

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-- Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 12:28 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

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Related:

"Trump plan to send 1,000 DOJ monitors to the polls could jeopardize the election,' NAACP lawsuit warns

DOJ is planning to deploy 1,000 federal agents to observe the polls on Election Day, drawing fears of voter intimidation

Joe Biden's former civil rights chief is leading a lawsuit against plans for Donald Trump's administration to deploy hundreds of federal agents to polling places during the midterm elections.

Kristen Clarke, who oversaw the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice under Biden, is leading the NAACP's case against her successor Harmeet Dhillon, who is planning what she calls the "biggest DOJ election observer effort in history."

The NAACP is seeking a judge's urgent intervention to force the Trump administration to share plans for the unprecedented deployment, a plan that Clarke says could "jeopardize the election and interfere with the right of voters to participate in the election free from intimidation."

Following the organization's request for records about the , the Justice Department has continued to "take steps to bring about its menacing threats of an unprecedented federal intrusion into elections this Election Day," including "aggressively recruiting a record number of poll monitors," according to the NAACP.

On Sunday, Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News that the Civil Rights Division plans to send "a thousand or more" Justice Department personnel to "every state" on November 3. He accused critics of "fearmongering."

www.the-independent.com

;;

But they aren't Fascists, ask JeffyB.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 04:04 PM | Reply

BRONG IT THE ---- ON.

They'll be plenty of job openings in the DHS after November 3.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-07 04:54 PM | Reply

The usual monitoring of US elections by respected international observers is now prohibited - declared verboten - by the US regime.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-07 04:57 PM | Reply

... The U.S. joins only Russia and Belarus in rejecting the OSCE's election monitoring. ...

Quelle surprise!

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:12 PM | Reply

@#1 ... DOJ is planning to deploy 1,000 federal agents to observe the polls on Election Day ...

Will they be wearing masks and be armed?

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 06:14 PM | Reply

They will be 'helping' you vote... if you are white.

If not, you may be, um, 'inspected' first.

If you are a Democrat, or, 'Demonrat' as they say, you could be arrested for not bowing to the King.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 06:56 PM | Reply

You don't block independent observers unless you're planning on cheating.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-08 10:41 AM | Reply

What are they afraid of?

It does stink of intent to cheat if these inspections are routine.

In fact it's a BIG RED FLAG actually.

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-08 03:56 PM | Reply

Pretend Putin is "running for election" you stupid fucking Russian cunt.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 10:34 PM | Reply

Putin is an Authoritarian. He has changed the Russian Constitution to allow himself to run repeatedly.

I'm not a Fan.

He's just like Trump but Smarter and more Competent.

An Asshole, a War Criminal and an Arrogant SOB.

Ukraine Provoked Russia but the Invasion was Putin's biggest Mistake.

Also his biggest Crime.

Are we Clear.

#10 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-09 02:14 AM | Reply

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