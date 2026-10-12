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Monday, October 12, 2026

North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles

North Korea has fired multiple ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military says.

Posted by REDIAL at 11:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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South Korea's military says North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, adding to a recent streak in weapons demonstrations.

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-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 11:00 PM Â· Oct 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Right on time to scare the sheeple to vote for the party that kisses Lil Kim's ass.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-12 09:27 AM | Reply

'We fell in love' - Trump swoons over letters from North Korea's Kim

www.reuters.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 03:17 PM | Reply

Two fat ---- losers.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 05:43 PM | Reply

He's just desperate for attention.

"Rook at me!"
- Kimmy

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-12 05:48 PM | Reply

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