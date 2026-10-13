Trump Scrambles to Defend Putin and Xi

More: Donald Trump has shrugged off overwhelming evidence that his dictator pals are helping out the very country he's been at war with for the past seven and a half months.



"I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the wonderful' Islamic Republic of Iran," the president wrote in a late-night Truth Social post on Monday.



"If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all," he went on. "They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!"