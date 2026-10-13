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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Trump Scrambles to Defend Putin and Xi

The president says there's no way all those reports about Russia and China helping out Iran are true.

Posted by qcp at 09:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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The Moron and Lunatic in the White House has now declared China and Russia aren't helping Iran, and that if they were, "we would know about it very fast." We do know. His own Defense Secretary told senators they are. Trump's covering for Putin and Xi as they help Iran kill American service members

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 10:50 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

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More: Donald Trump has shrugged off overwhelming evidence that his dictator pals are helping out the very country he's been at war with for the past seven and a half months.

"I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the wonderful' Islamic Republic of Iran," the president wrote in a late-night Truth Social post on Monday.

"If they are, it's at a very low level, but I don't believe they are at all," he went on. "They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!"

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-13 09:56 AM | Reply

---- that fat pedophile traitor.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 10:51 AM | Reply

Xi and Vlad are pointing and laughing at the Big Butted Orange Moron they treat like a low-level grunt in their Gangster Government Assoc.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 10:09 PM | Reply

FULL-BLOWN REGIONAL WAR ERUPTS IN MIDDLE EAST; IRAN SLAMS SAUDI ARABIA! Breaking News The Enforcer (map guy) LIVE

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 10:16 PM | Reply

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