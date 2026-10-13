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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Paxton on Video Partying in Dubai with Girlfriend and Two Fugitives

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attended a New Year's Eve party in Dubai alongside two men who were then wanted on federal healthcare fraud charges, according to video reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Posted by qcp at 06:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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UNEARTHED: Ken Paxton caught on video partying with fugitives in Dubai. The fugitives were charged with healthcare fraud and helped bankroll Paxton's campaign.

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-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 9:48 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No wonder Epstein Inc. loves Dubai. So many blackmail opportunities, so little time.

#1 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 10:14 AM | Reply

Criminals of a feather flock together.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-13 11:32 AM | Reply

He must be shooting for Vance's job... or maybe he's the missing Trump son?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 06:43 PM | Reply

Death By Firing Squad

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 06:51 PM | Reply

But he's a Christian and has family values! And Trump like him too! I'm a voting for him again! MAGA! Own the libs!
--Texas losers

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-13 07:01 PM | Reply

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