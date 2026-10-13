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Tuesday, October 13, 2026

White House Has Asked Guilfoyle to Resign, New Press Secretary Says

The White House has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign, press secretary Katie Zacharia said Tuesday in her debut briefing.

Posted by qcp at 07:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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-- Liz Dye (@lizdye.bsky.social) 10:38 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More: "She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well," Zacharia said of Guilfoyle, whose status has come under an avalanche of scrutiny following multiple critical articles about her conduct before and after becoming an ambassador.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-13 10:20 AM | Reply

"The best is yet to come!"

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 10:28 AM | Reply

Who runs up a hundred thousand dollars on an Amex card not knowing how it's gonna get paid or expecting someone else to pay it?

A professional Grifter.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-13 11:21 AM | Reply

Imagine being too corrupt for the kid-diddling turd who steals from cancer charities.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 02:35 PM | Reply

That job was her payment for keeping her mouth shut about the things she saw inside the trump administration.

Wonder what her next payment will come in the form of.

#5 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-10-13 08:21 PM | Reply

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