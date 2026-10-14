Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026
President Donald Trump's administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign from her position as US ambassador to Greece, the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced ...
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