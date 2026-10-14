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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns

President Donald Trump's administration has asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign from her position as US ambassador to Greece, the new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced ...

Posted by sitzkrieg at 01:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sitzkrieg

Joined 2010/10/19
Visited 2026/10/14

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING: U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, resigns after allegations of improper conduct.

[image or embed]

-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 11:40 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Honey Please"

Boy, did she pi## off the wrong mark.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-13 03:42 PM | Reply

They'll have to drag her out of the embassy by her short and curlies.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 03:44 PM | Reply

I'll bet she does.

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-13 03:50 PM | Reply

#3

Apparently she's not that good at it.. or just couldn't find it.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-13 04:06 PM | Reply

But remember, the best is yet to come!

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-13 04:46 PM | Reply

Can you imagine being such an idiot you get booted from this administration for being a shameless grifter?

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-13 05:03 PM | Reply

Isn't the headline a description of how she got the ------- job in the first place?

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-14 01:12 AM | Reply

Pretty much writes itself doesn't it?

#8 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-14 08:11 AM | Reply

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