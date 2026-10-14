AI Godfather: 'We're creating alien beings ... choose humans'

"AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton: We're creating alien beings. I'm willing to be selfish and choose humans'



"I'm sure the oil and asbestos companies would have liked to [regulate themselves] as well," he said.



"Do we think tobacco companies should have been allowed to design the warnings on the packets? So that they could print them in a six-point font, in dark grey on black?"



;;



He notes that if there was even a 10 or 20 percent chance that the bus you were getting on would crash, most people would not get on that bus.



But hey, there will always be bus companies that use shoddy, dangerous buses if it makes a buck.

