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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

AI Godfather: 'We're creating alien beings ... choose humans'

Donald Trump is a "corrupt, senile felon" whose fixation on the term superintelligence proves he knows nothing about AI, said Geoffrey Hinton, "godfather" of the technology, in a wide-ranging interview where he doubled down on recent warnings that AI models pose an existential threat to humanity and scoffed at claims the industry could regulate itself.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/14

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Godfather of AI Denounces Trump as 'A Corrupt, Senile Felon'

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-- Common Dreams (@commondreams.org) 10:23 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"AI godfather Geoffrey Hinton: We're creating alien beings. I'm willing to be selfish and choose humans'

"I'm sure the oil and asbestos companies would have liked to [regulate themselves] as well," he said.

"Do we think tobacco companies should have been allowed to design the warnings on the packets? So that they could print them in a six-point font, in dark grey on black?"

;;

He notes that if there was even a 10 or 20 percent chance that the bus you were getting on would crash, most people would not get on that bus.

But hey, there will always be bus companies that use shoddy, dangerous buses if it makes a buck.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-14 10:01 AM | Reply

Coming in March 2027, if folks are interested in getting AI under control. Lots of great information on many topics.

Lovingly copyedited last month by DBT2 Intergalactic Enterprises:

yalebooks.yale.edu

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-14 10:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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