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Thursday, October 15, 2026

Republican Wants Journalist Arrested After Disastrous Debate

Republican Representative Andy Harris couldn't handle a debate audience laughing at his explanation for high gas prices.

Posted by Nixon at 10:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Nixon

Joined 2013/08/01
Visited 2026/10/15

Status: user

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WATCH: Andy Harris has a crash out after his constituents laugh at him for trying to blame higher gas prices on ... Democrats. "You are rude!" #MD01

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-- American Bridge 21st Century (@ab21.bsky.social) 6:41 PM Â· Oct 13, 2026

This is WILD! GOP Rep. Andy Harris lost it on reporters after debating Democrat Dan Schwartz in Maryland. Harris threatened to involve prosecutors because one journalists in particular was recording him. #BlueWaveIn20Days

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-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 1:49 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When they are blaming democrats for the inflation they caused, they are insulting everyones intelligence.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-15 12:24 PM | Reply

LOL, I've met this imbecilic weasel a few times during my time in Baltimore. I told him back in 2014 that his toothbrush mustache was showing. The son of a Hitler-loving Nazi. No wonder he adores Trump.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 12:36 PM | Reply

Also, he's an Orbanite-- that's where his people are from. Fascism and racism course through his veins.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-10-15 12:42 PM | Reply

When they are blaming democrats for the inflation they caused, they are insulting everyones intelligence.
#1 | Posted by Nixon

Because MAGA will choose to believe anything.

#4 | Posted by Sycophant at 2026-10-15 11:26 PM | Reply

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