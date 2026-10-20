Black MAGA Influencer Stunned After Being Kicked Out of Ken Paxton Rally

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Tuesday, October 20, 2026
A Black MAGA influencer who says she has spent two years supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans was left stunned after allegedly being kicked out of a campaign rally for Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton on Sunday, declaring, "I cannot believe this."
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