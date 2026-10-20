Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Black MAGA Influencer Stunned After Being Kicked Out of Ken Paxton Rally

A Black MAGA influencer who says she has spent two years supporting President Donald Trump and other Republicans was left stunned after allegedly being kicked out of a campaign rally for Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton on Sunday, declaring, "I cannot believe this."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/20

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Black MAGA Influencer Stunned After Being Kicked Out of Ken Paxton Rally (5 comments) ...

Pedo 47’s ICE Stormtroopers Kill Again (2 comments) ...

Dotard Praises Fellow Pants-Shitting Pedo Ted Nugent (1 comments) ...

Bloated Rapist Defends Kansas Shylock (10 comments) ...

Secret Pay-for-Play Text Rocks Trump White House (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Thelma Louise says the Paxton campaign threw her out of the event after she drove hours to attend. trib.al/ueW4clU

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 7:20 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

BWAAAAAAAAAAA

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-20 12:00 AM | Reply

... "I'm sorry. No, ma'am," that person responded. ...

So at least that person was polite towards her.


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-20 12:16 AM | Reply

If she'd planned her life better she wouldn't be Black.

I mean, that's why she got thrown out, right?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-20 09:07 AM | Reply

This lady's a crackpot.

#4 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-20 03:21 PM | Reply

This kook is lucky she wasn't deported to Cameroon, Bosnia or some other such place...

#5 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-20 03:25 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort