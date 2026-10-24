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Saturday, October 24, 2026

Suspicious bruising on Trump spreads to his face as speculation abounds

President Donald Trump showed up Friday with a fresh bruise on his left temple, on top of bruising on both hands, and the sight set off new speculation about his health, the Daily Beast reported.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:32 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/24

Status: user

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The 80-year-old president emerged with bruises on both hands and a conspicuous new bruise on his face.

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 4:41 PM Â· Oct 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Stinky's paws look like the mystery meat from Argentina.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-24 02:16 AM | Reply

Dead man walking.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-24 06:10 AM | Reply

I'd love to see vultures following that mess around.

How's Mitch McConnell doing?

#3 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-24 07:13 AM | Reply

I'd like to see the man die at the time most useful for democracy.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-24 08:42 AM | Reply

Re 2

You had better hope not.

Trumpy has Life Insurance. It's called the Shady JD life insurance Plan.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-24 12:49 PM | Reply

What's causing the disgusting orange chomo's glitches?

www.snopes.com

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-24 02:37 PM | Reply

To a man, the Republicans who spent years saying Biden has dementia won't dare comment on Trump's dementia.

What a surprise!

#7 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-24 02:49 PM | Reply

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