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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Another Trump Voter Finds Out

A Texas woman who voted for President Donald Trump in 2024 now says through tears that she will "never vote for that man again."

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 05:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/25

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"Jessica Cantu Vuittonet, who runs a coffee shop in San Benito, Texas, cast her first ballot in 2024 -- for Donald Trump. Two years later, after her brother was deported, she feels angry and betrayed." www.nytimes.com/2026/09/30/u ...

[image or embed]

-- ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper.com) 8:23 AM Â· Oct 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... tells CBS News she did not believe Trump's ...

MAGA ...

Ya gotta believe.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-24 09:01 PM | Reply

Hey, you stupid fucking cunt....you CAN'T vote for the fat bald pedo again. Either because he won't let you, or he be dead. You ignorant whore.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-24 09:24 PM | Reply

Yea, for religious reasons.

OK. Lol

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-24 10:54 PM | Reply

"I know he (Trump) was going to start deporting people," she said. "But not innocent people" not hardworking people."

Yeah, but you were eating cats, weren't you?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-25 07:52 AM | Reply

"She says she voted for Trump for religious reasons"

Because your idea of God is a fat f--k who steals from sick people?

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-25 07:55 AM | Reply

>Texas woman

-Texican woman
-Woman feels, film at eleven

#6 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-25 07:00 PM | Reply

Is eberly going to come around to tell us that pointing and laughing is "hate"?

#7 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-25 07:00 PM | Reply

#7-Who cares
Point and laugh anyways

#8 | Posted by northlimadawg at 2026-10-25 08:02 PM | Reply

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