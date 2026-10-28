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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Brazil Voted to Re-elect Lula -- Trump's Allies Aren't Happy

President Donald Trump's allies have questioned the integrity of the Brazilian election. But if Trump were to intervene, it would threaten a fragile trade detente between the two countries.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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Trump calls Bolsonaro family 'fine people' as defeated Brazil candidate flees to US

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-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 8:00 AM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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More from the article ...

... President Donald Trump has been playing nice this year with Brazil's leftist President Luiz Igncio Lula da Silva amid high-stakes trade talks. After Lula's shock re-election Sunday, some Trump insiders and leading MAGA voices want the U.S. to take a much harder line.

The surprising defeat of far-right candidate Flvio Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil's presidential contest has triggered a flurry of outrage in Trump's orbit, with some casting doubt on the results. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 01:28 AM | Reply

OK, my first question would be along the lines of, what evidence do those MAGA folk have to cast aspersions upon the election results?

Or is this just more of their usual behavior, i.e., their assertion of ~if we lose, then there is fraud~ usually presented with no evidence of what they are asserting.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 01:32 AM | Reply

Trump is demanding a recount.

Guess what he's going do next week if republicans lose Congress?

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 01:32 AM | Reply

@#3 ... Guess what he's going do next week if republicans lose Congress? ...

My guess is that Pres Trump and MAGA will be trying to discard votes even before they are counted.

Stated differently, they do not seem to be looking to question the results of the elections in the various states.

MAGA now seems to be more focused upon trying to prevent votes from even being counted.

Of course, that does raise the huge question, what does MAGA have against the operations of Democracy (and, apparently, only when they lose the election)?



#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-27 02:12 AM | Reply

If there were no cheating. Republicans would never win again.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-27 02:57 AM | Reply

Trump and the US are going down worldwide.

The GOP can thank Putin and Trump for that, all while thinking they hate Russians and communism and support America.

Republicans are, overall, a very strange bunch these days. And China is kicking our butt and doesn't have to tell anybody.

Where's that running list of GOP pedos again? How many were added yesterday?

#6 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-27 08:03 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

DJT is already saying that this Election was Rigged... quelle surprise.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-27 11:19 AM | Reply

We should all go to Washington on Nov.4 and finish the job England started. With him locked inside.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 05:07 PM | Reply

Bolsonaro is a good Christo-Fascist so, of course, Trump and other Fascists think the election was rigged because Fascists didn't win!

#9 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-28 12:43 PM | Reply

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