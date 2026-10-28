Brazil Voted to Re-elect Lula -- Trump's Allies Aren't Happy

@#3 ... Guess what he's going do next week if republicans lose Congress? ...



My guess is that Pres Trump and MAGA will be trying to discard votes even before they are counted.



Stated differently, they do not seem to be looking to question the results of the elections in the various states.



MAGA now seems to be more focused upon trying to prevent votes from even being counted.



Of course, that does raise the huge question, what does MAGA have against the operations of Democracy (and, apparently, only when they lose the election)?









