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Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Trump Jr. Hunting Trip with Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev

Donald Trump Jr. enjoyed a hunting trip with the Putin-linked Russian oligarch who paid for his lavish Caribbean wedding, it has been revealed.

Posted by qcp at 11:30 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/28

Status: user

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The Financial Times revealed Donald Trump Jr. stayed at a remote Mongolian hunting camp with Putin-tied businessman Umar Kremlev while hunting rare Altai argali sheep. Kremlev has maintained close ties to Vladimir Putin. united24media.com/world/donald ...

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-- UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) 7:34 AM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Sure, our president is a demented traitor and his spawn are Russian tools.

Everything's fine.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 11:12 AM | Reply

It always comes back to Russia.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:56 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The prey was America.

#3 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-28 12:22 PM | Reply

Nobody talks about his wife being Epstein's banker's daughter.

#4 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-28 12:38 PM | Reply

"The prey was America."

Funny thing though, it never happened until TraitorTrump came along!

#5 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-28 12:45 PM | Reply

Crime syndicate does crime syndicate things.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 12:51 PM | Reply

Kremlev - a name he acquired in his late-twenties which means "of the Kremlin" - is exactly the sort of shady greaseball you expect to find hanging out with a whiney and vulnerable nepo baby like Junior. Laissez les bons temps rouler - and don't forget to follow the money.

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-28 02:13 PM | Reply

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