Iran Is Attacking Ships in the Strait at Record Levels

Trump said a few weeks ago that he's waiting until after the Midterms to attack Iran... so, nothing political, of course.



"President Donald Trump is reportedly considering major new strikes against Iran after the 3 November midterm elections.



US forces could begin operations within 96 hours of receiving his order, two American officials told CNN on 26 October. The Pentagon has prepared potential targets across Iran, although Trump has not authorised another offensive."



www.ibtimes.co.uk

