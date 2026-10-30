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Friday, October 30, 2026

Hegseth Dusts Pentagon's Chief Planner as Renewed Action Against Iran Looms

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed out the Pentagon's top planning officer as President Donald Trump weighs new strikes against Iran, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

Posted by REDIAL at 11:32 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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"She's got problems" -- Trump gets asked about Lt. Gen. Sylvia (Brett Sylvia, a guy!) leaking classified information, and he's so clueless that he thinks the reporter is talking about a woman with the first name Sylvia

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 7:09 PM Â· Oct 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed out the Pentagon's top planning officer as President Donald Trump weighs new strikes against Iran ...

You cannot allow longer-term planning to occur when the cult leader only wants short-term transactions.


Planning does not seem to fit in with the "what do I get out of this now" that Pres Trump seems to have.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 02:36 AM | Reply

Luther Wright & The Wrongs - In the Flesh? (2001)
www.youtube.com

From an enjoyable cover of the Pink Floyd album.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 02:40 AM | Reply

Oh....this will work out well.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 07:42 AM | Reply

They must be planning something so awful and/or stupid that General Sylvia felt compelled to object.

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-29 08:58 AM | Reply

Definitely all 2nd string now.

#5 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-29 01:53 PM | Reply

All that matters is they'll remain absolutely 100% loyal to Trump.

Regardless.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-29 02:26 PM | Reply

They appear to be getting ready for post-Midterm loss of the House actions against Iran; actions that professional military leaders, non-Trump sycophants, don't approve of.

Vlad is truly proud of Agent Krasnov. Xi and Kim are ecstatic.

#7 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-29 02:41 PM | Reply

They appear to be getting ready for post-Midterm loss of the House actions against Iran

LOL you think the midterm elections are actually going to be elections...

#8 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-29 07:49 PM | Reply

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