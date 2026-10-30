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Friday, October 30, 2026

Flavio Bolsonaro Declares Himself Brazil's Leader after Flying to Miami

Flavio Bolsonaro declared himself the "true president" of Brazil after losing last Sunday's presidential election and fleeing to the United States. After landing on a private jet with his family in Miami, Florida ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/31

Status: user

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FlÃ¡vio Bolsonaro declared himself Brazil's president-elect after losing the election, fled to Miami, then quietly deleted his pathetic letter and downgraded himself to "leader." Apparently, being a sore loser is a defining trait of the far right.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 12:08 AM Â· Oct 29, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... Flávio Bolsonaro declared himself the "true president" of Brazil ...

Then, why did he flee to Miami?

Does a leader of a country run away from that country?


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 03:51 AM | Reply

via GIPHY

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-29 07:40 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Why is the serial------------ importing criminals from -------- countries?

#3 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-29 10:41 AM | Reply

Flávio Bolsonaro denies fleeing Brazil after landing in Miami
www.bbc.com

... "I did not flee Brazil; I left for the sake of Brazil," he said in his first statement since his departure. ...

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-29 01:38 PM | Reply

Who does he think he is, the Dolly Llama in exile? LOL

#5 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-10-30 11:42 PM | Reply

imo, is this a preview to what we might see in early January 2029?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-31 12:54 AM | Reply

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