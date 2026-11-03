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Tuesday, November 03, 2026

Trump, Offering no Details, says US Is Cutting Off Aid to Israel

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the United States to stop sending $4 billion in aid annually to Israel, without providing details.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 03:32 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/03

Status: user

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TRUMP: We were giving Israel $4 billion, but it gets cut off at the end of the year KILMEADE: Why? TRUMP: Why? Because they don't need it, Brian. I asked them. Bibi Netanyahu brought it up. He said, 'I think it would be appropriate if we do not receive aid.'

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:39 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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Good news if true but I'm pretty sure we'll never hear a word about this again after the election is over.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-03 10:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

--------.

Just another lie trying in vain to get people to vote for the GOP.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-03 11:05 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Pedo 47 Says He Will Move to Israel to Become Prime Minister If U.S. Turns on Him

www.tmz.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-03 01:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot

In a couple of years, I suspect Trump will be aimlessly wandering around Mar A Lago property in his bathrobe while aides attempt to steer him back inside to feed him his pudding.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-03 01:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Lies and the lying liars who tell them.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-03 02:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"In fact, if people ever got tired of me in the U.S., I'll move to Israel, become prime minister," Trump declared."
link in #3

I've been saying that's what he may well do for some time now... he's certainly not going to hang around Mar a Lardo until he's convicted a dozen times for his crimes while in Office.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-03 03:41 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has made a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the United States to stop sending $4 billion in aid annually to Israel, without providing details.

It seems obvious to me that as Netanyahu lost his election, this is his punishment/retribution for those who voted against him. I largely agree with cutting off military support for Israel. At least until they agree to stop exterminating Palestinians and pull back many of their settlements. But for psychopaths like Trump and Netanyahu, cruelty is a feature. Even against their own people.

#7 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-11-03 04:02 PM | Reply

Yeah, hopefully he's not lying. It's WAY past time to stop funding the zionist entity and their genocide.

(I don't believe for a second he's not lying.)

#8 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-11-03 04:35 PM | Reply

@#7 ... It seems obvious to me that as Netanyahu lost his election, this is his punishment/retribution for those who voted against him. ...

Looks similar to my view.

But then there's this ...

Trump says U.S. cutting off $4B in aid to Israel at end of year
www.upi.com

... The president made his comments early on Election Day in the United States and tied the announcement to politics more explicitly as well. He said U.S. aid to Israel is a "bad talking point."

"Why should we suffer the slings" from candidates such as Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, when Israel doesn't need aid, Trump said. However, he also said that if Israel did need the aid, it would continue.

Trump made the announcement a week after Israel's elections, in which Netanyahu lost his majority in the government -- although his main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the opposition Yashar party, also does not have a majority.

The Israeli president has said the election was "stolen" by Arab parties in the country. Netanyahu's Likud party and its allies have 53 seats in the government, and Eisenkot's Yashar party and its allies have 48, with 61 needed for a majority. ...



#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 05:59 PM | Reply

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