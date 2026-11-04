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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Trump calls Abbott a Rino After Texas Flips

In a social media post, Trump criticized Gov. Greg Abbott loss to Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa on Nov. 3.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 02:32 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Gina Hinojosa: "Last week I filed a lawsuit to demand that Greg Abbott release the emails between him and Elon Musk ... Greg Abbott said I cannot have them because they were, 'intimate and embarrassing.'"

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-- The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) 6:41 PM Â· Oct 31, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Brilliant headline, Rein.

#1 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-11-04 09:42 AM | Reply

Of course none of this is a referendum on Trump, who pleaded to voters to "act like I'm on the ballot"

Bwahahahaha. There must be no ketchup withing 5 miles of the White House.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 11:20 AM | Reply

via GIPHY

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-04 11:38 AM | Reply

"Trump calls Abbott a Rino After Texas Flips"

In response, Abbott called Trump a hippo.

#4 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-04 02:45 PM | Reply

Nobody actually expected him to look in the mirror and say "I guess I screwed up.", did you?

#5 | Posted by morris at 2026-11-04 02:46 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Focus Under Chair Kite Trump.
(and Abbott too; 'bye, Felicia!)

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-04 03:39 PM | Reply

He lost because Abbott would not stand up for Texas ...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-04 04:01 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

Classic Trump. He stabs himself and blames the knife.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-11-04 04:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He lost because Abbott would not stand up for Texas ...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-04 04:01 PM | Reply | Flag:

That's rough. LOL

#9 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-04 04:10 PM | Reply

Abbott falls down stairs. Film at 11.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 04:22 PM | Reply

Abbott falls down stairs. Film at 11.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead

Let's send him a sympathy gift; a CD of "You'll Never Walk Alone." And a silicon pile of dog schitt.

#11 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-11-04 04:52 PM | Reply

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