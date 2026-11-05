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Thursday, November 05, 2026

Montana Bans Dark Money, Setting Up Challenge to CU

Montana voters became the first in the nation Tuesday to sign off on an ambitious plan for banishing political dark money, putting the state on a collision course with the landmark Citizens United ruling.

Posted by qcp at 10:31 AM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/11/05

Status: user

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Montana -- yes, deep red Montana -- voted OVERWHELMINGLY last night to neuter Citizens United. No Supreme Court ruling or constitutional amendment needed. Here's how the plan works -- and how you could replicate it where you live. www.youtube.com/watch?v=p1fP ...

[image or embed]

-- Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 6:39 PM Â· Nov 4, 2026

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More: Although Montana's measure was the first to reach voters directly, the state is the second overall to try the maneuver " after Hawaii, where the governor signed similar legislation in May. Rather than directly restricting political spending, both versions would remove that power from the state corporate statutes that authorize companies, trade associations, and other "artificial persons" to operate in the first place.

Supporters say the strategy is crafted to avoid clashing with the Citizens United v. FEC ruling, which held that corporate election spending is protected by the First Amendment. But business groups, GOP politicians, and other opponents insist it will crash into the "unconstitutional conditions" doctrine, which prevents states from hinging the exercise of one right on the surrender of another.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-04 02:58 PM | Reply

Nice!

It's a start, anyway.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 03:29 PM | Reply

Yes we can!

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-11-04 03:41 PM | Reply

#3

Yes We Can Obama Song by will.i.am

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-04 03:47 PM | Reply

Good for Montana. Montana isn't as backwards politically as most think it is, we have a family cabin there and we've had it for 90 years. Beautiful state, and for the most part, kind people..

#5 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-04 08:28 PM | Reply

We got a new House district in MT, and my district (western Montana) went Dem. I am very pleased about this.

Kind of a long story, but we could of gave our Senate seat to in an independent (who is pretty popular) instead of an R, but the D refused to drop out. The I was endorsed by the State Dems and the DNC refused to support the D. It's no wonder, because the D is a loon.

Anyway, a step in the right direction for us as a state.

#6 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-05 11:43 AM | Reply

#5 | Posted by a_monson

Glad you have a good experience.

MT culture is traditionally a "live and let live" libertarian mindset. Be independent, be courteous, be helpful, and mind your own business.

Hopefully we can get back to that.

#7 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-05 11:51 AM | Reply

@#5 ... Good for Montana. ...

I agree.

Now let's hope more states follow Montana's path ...

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-05 12:28 PM | Reply

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