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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Mike Johnson Complains About Voters

Mike Johnson Swipes at the Electorate as He Returns to DC for Swan Song as Speaker: 'The Voters Made the Wrong Choice'

Posted by retort at 07:52 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Mike Johnson has blasted voters who "made the wrong choice" after Republicans suffered stunning losses in the midterms.

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 4:02 PM Â· Nov 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What a spazz.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-10 08:09 AM | Reply

So to recap...the voters overwhelmingly repudiating the culture of corruption, violence and arrogance in the GOP has had the effect of the Oval Bordello promoting Baby Himmler to chief of staff and Holy Mike pissing on the voters.

Way to learn from your slap down.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-10 08:40 AM | Reply

Johnson shed core American values as slick as a snake does skin, when shedding those values offered him power by fealty to trump.

The man is a mouse. The man is a mouse and a liar when he says that he loves his country more than personal power.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-10 08:50 AM | Reply

It's bringing back deja-vu of when Republicans whined about 'low-information' voters when Obama was in office.

#4 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-11-10 09:14 AM | Reply

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