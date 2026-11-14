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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Inflation Rose in October to Highest Annual Rate in 4 Years

The cost of doing business in the US is getting increasingly pricier: Wholesale-level inflation accelerated last month to its highest rate in nearly four years, Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed Friday.

Posted by redial at 07:32 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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redial

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Ugh. Latest inflation numbers just came out, and it's still running hot, and hotter than most expected. One hopes inflation starts returning to normal, but that's a hope right now, not a reality. Monthly change of 0.4% (headline) and 0.3% (core), was 0.1 points above consensus.

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-- Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) 8:42 AM Â· Nov 10, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Affordability is a hoax.

~Pedo 47 ~

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-13 11:30 AM | Reply

HECKUVA JOB THERE, PEDO

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 11:42 AM | Reply

Inflation is still at a higher rate than paycheck increases.

So, workers are falling behind.

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 01:57 PM | Reply

Just look at my ballroom! And my arch! The new golf course will be the best ever! Worship me or else there will be consequences ...
-we all know who

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-14 09:36 AM | Reply

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