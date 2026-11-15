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Sunday, November 15, 2026

US Sen John Fetterman May Defect to GOP in Jan 2027

AIPAC champion John Fetterman (D-Israel) threatened to leave the Democratic Party if US Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is elected Senate majority leader next year.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 06:31 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/11/11

Status: user

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What a great reason to vote for Van Hollen ... don't let the door hit you on the way out, Fetterman. He is fucking delusional

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-- Jen Rubin (@jenrubin.bsky.social) 5:33 PM Â· Nov 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The American public on Tuesday 3 Nov 2026: "We're not voting for this anymore!"

...

"FUNNY 2"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 07:43 AM | Reply

He has proven to be DINO.

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-11-15 08:15 AM | Reply

So what. F*^% that idiot.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-11-15 09:01 AM | Reply

Indeed, the irredeemable John Fetidman (D-Israel) is indubitably a disgusting DINO.

And what's taking this hatemonger so long to finally join the white supremacist GOP?

As the Russians would bark: "Pa-showl!"

Forsooth, Fetidman is a despicable human being who simply makes my skin scrawl.

And his body and foot odor must rival Dummkopf Trumpf's.

Blech!

"FUNNY 2"

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-15 09:15 AM | Reply

Some people aren't satisfied with simply being swept into the dustbin of history- they hunker down and wallow in it like pigs.

John Fetterman and Haley Stevens being two such examples.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-15 09:23 AM | Reply

He is a traitor.

#6 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-15 07:17 PM | Reply

Sen Fetterman is up for re-election in 2028.

So it will be up to the good people of Pennsylvania to decide his fate at that time.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-15 07:24 PM | Reply

So it will be up to the good people of Pennsylvania to decide his fate at that time.

And in the meantime, they will just have to accept that they may have voted for a Republican Senator.

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-15 07:44 PM | Reply

Fetterfyck better have saved up some cash, 'cause that fool's about to be homeless.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-15 08:52 PM | Reply

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