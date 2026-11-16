Pentagon blasts startling Report Hegseth Ignored Killer Drone Warnings

#19

His stupidity is not the ordinary kind, the forgivable, relatable kind that all of us carry in patches and compartments.



His is total. Unified. A stupidity that has achieved something like integrity.



There is not one chamber of his mind operating at even a remedial level of insight.



He has been wrong about everything, always, without exception, without a single accidental correct answer slipping through, which statistically should be impossible and yet here he is, a living rebuke to probability.



If you put him in a room with a hundred doors and told him the exit was behind one of them, he would find the ninety-nine wrong ones first, in sequence, and then stand in front of the last door and walk into the wall beside it.**