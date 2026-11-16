Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, November 16, 2026

Pentagon blasts startling Report Hegseth Ignored Killer Drone Warnings

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's office fired back at a report that suggested Hegseth ignored repeated warnings about an attack that killed six U.S. service members ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:31 AM | 23 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/11/16

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Major U.S. banks face widespread service outages (4 comments) ...

Pentagon blasts startling Report Hegseth Ignored Killer Drone Warnings (23 comments) ...

Reports of AI-related Child Abuse Material Rises 8,400% in Two Years (3 comments) ...

Sen. Cassidy Slams RFK Jr for 'series of failures' as Health Secretary (9 comments) ...

'60 Minutes' Exposes Shock Scale of Trump's War Humiliation (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Imagine serving and having to worry not only about your safety, but whether Hegseth will leave you and your family high & dry, like he did w/the last Bahrain attack or USS Abraham Lincoln. Iran launched 6 drones at a US military installation in Bahrain, the 2nd attack in 3 days. #SupportTheTroops

[image or embed]

-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 11:33 AM Â· Nov 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Putting an incompetent drunk weekend Fox couch tumor in charge of the Dept of Defense is working out better than Putin could have ever imagined.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-16 08:18 AM | Reply

Between worrying about his Max Factor TV makeup and following Trump around like a puppy dog, Hegseth is way too busy to notice the little things like killer drones.

But Trump isn't much better himself.

#2 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-11-16 11:53 AM | Reply

worrying about his Max Factor TV makeup

He looks like Max Headroom.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-11-16 11:59 AM | Reply

We will furnish our cutting-edge drone technology to the United States--on the condition you are nice to my and my fellow citizens. How does that shoe fit on the other foot?
--Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dead serious

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-11-16 12:02 PM | Reply

Regardless of that base's defenses, the service members shouldn't be dead.

Because for what? A higher cost of living?

#5 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-11-16 12:04 PM | Reply

Wasn't Clinton accused of something similar and investigated by a Republican Congress three times?
Why yes; yes, she was.

#6 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-11-16 12:09 PM | Reply

Never forget Benghazi!

Republicans when 4,400 service members died in the Iraq war: Glorious victory!

Republicans when 4 died in Benghazi: Outrage! Treason! Off with her head!

Republicans when 23 service members died in the war with Iran: Who?

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-11-16 12:24 PM | Reply

NO PROBLEM NYC.
YOU DON'T DO CHIT TO CRIMINALS ANYWAY.
---Muslim thrown out of marines... Thrown out of nypd after 6 weeks.
---Allowed to teach school where he wore gun tattoos... Told kids he was going to chop up his parents...had pro jihadist tattoos... 12 complaints but. Nothing done because that would be racist...
--Arrested for killing a young teenage girl..
--people who allowed for ARE THE SAME PEOPLE that many OF YOU voted for..... Wait until the animals flood our border for a repeat performance.
But you sheep want to go after the people who protect us from these animals.
Dopes...

#8 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-16 01:41 PM | Reply

Meanwhile ...

Third US aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East as Trump keeps options open in the Iran war
apnews.com

... The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April, while the George Washington arrived in August. The Navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April, for the first time since 2003.

In addition to the three aircraft carriers, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship, according to the Navy. Two more destroyers are in the Red Sea. ...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-16 01:44 PM | Reply

You dopes partied when W / had milk / shoe thrown at him...
Must have missed the reports from Biden getting milk thrown at him.

#10 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-16 01:45 PM | Reply

SHUT THE HELL UP ABOUT WARNINGS... IN #8 I showed you where there were plenty of warnings that this Muslim was dangerous and they came true .. SO SHUT THE HELL UP about warnings because you're 2 faced hypocritical GD liars .
FYI: people... Lots of people... Headed for Texas border... But not from the south. .I'll wave at you when cameras go on.... Lol !

#11 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-16 01:51 PM | Reply

The only Texan Republican left standing after this November's electoral shellacking is Ted Cruz.

Finally, the people of Texas had their eyes opened.

Bravo to the Lone Star State.

#12 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-16 01:57 PM | Reply

Seattle School board votes to ignore the recent vote by the public to keep trans out of girls sports...
Uhhhh... What happened to the alter of Democracy .... You know... Will of the people?.
2 faced hypocritical GD liars.

#13 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-16 02:05 PM | Reply

#12 | Posted by A_Friend a

Van Jones blew the whistle on the campaign scam on CNN.
-- I'd like to invite you to take a holiday... I can direct you to a short pier where you can take a long walk
- this ends any further communication...

#14 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-11-16 02:21 PM | Reply

Posted by shrimpdickbrain

This bot is broken.

#15 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-11-16 02:21 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

I've been away for a bit, but coming back and seeing people on the right in full meltdown is following the same trends I'm seeing everywhere else. They cannot accept the valid repudiation of they and all of their beliefs. Copium all around. Keep seething, Shrimpy.

#16 | Posted by ND_Perspective at 2026-11-16 02:28 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#14 No, Van Jones did no such thing.

#17 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-16 02:30 PM | Reply

"They killed my wife": Husband of soldier killed in Kuwait blames command for her death

www.cbsnews.com

Roofie Pete is more worried about his makeup chair than he is about the welfare of the troops.

#18 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-11-16 02:34 PM | Reply

"This bot is broken"

Poor fellow is in the last stages of neurosyphilis. That is why he chose a name that acronyms into STD.

#19 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-11-16 02:36 PM | Reply

#19

STD ** is stupid in a way that is almost majestic.

His stupidity is not the ordinary kind, the forgivable, relatable kind that all of us carry in patches and compartments.

His is total. Unified. A stupidity that has achieved something like integrity.

There is not one chamber of his mind operating at even a remedial level of insight.

He has been wrong about everything, always, without exception, without a single accidental correct answer slipping through, which statistically should be impossible and yet here he is, a living rebuke to probability.

If you put him in a room with a hundred doors and told him the exit was behind one of them, he would find the ninety-nine wrong ones first, in sequence, and then stand in front of the last door and walk into the wall beside it.**

** - I figured out why you chose a name to be shortened to STD. You have an ABI caused during your birth because your mother had a venereal disease. Calling yourself STD makes you feel close to her, doesn't it?

#121 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-01-23 02:47 PM

:-)

#20 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-16 02:40 PM | Reply

ROFL @ "a living rebuke to probability"

#21 | Posted by ND_Perspective at 2026-11-16 02:42 PM | Reply

#19

STD ** is, in the final and most complete assessment, a disgusting anomaly.

A statistical outlier so extreme that evolution seems to be embarrassed by him, a glitch in the long project of civilization, a misprint in the human genome so catastrophic that it somehow achieved sentience and got a driver's license.

He is proof that the universe has no quality control.

He is what happens when the worst possible combination of traits clears every filter, slips through every gate, and arrives, blinking and unconcerned, into a world that never prepared for anything quite like him.

And the most horrifying part, the detail that keeps philosophers up at night, staring at the ceiling, reconsidering everything, is that he will never know any of this. He will never know what he is. He will go to his grave certain that he was, in fact, pretty good. Maybe even great.**

** - I figured out why you chose a name to be shortened to STD. You have an ABI caused during your birth because your mother had a venereal disease. Calling yourself STD makes you feel close to her, doesn't it?

#121 | Posted by Chantresse at 2026-01-23 02:47 PM

:-)

#22 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-16 02:42 PM | Reply

You dopes partied when W / had milk / shoe thrown at him...
Must have missed the reports from Biden getting milk thrown at him.

#10 | Posted by shrimptacodan

Dubya deserved a lot more than that for lying us into a war.

Biden didn't lie us into any wars.

What's with republicans lying us into wars? Some kind of fetish, or just slaves to oil?

#23 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-11-16 03:12 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort