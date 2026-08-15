Republican Says Congress Needs to Do More for the Rich

Rwingers still choose to believe the Myth of Trickle Down Economics... you know, because Reagan. Even though Reagan's economic team, and the inventors of Supply Side Economics, later said it never, ever werked.

Thats why Democratic Socialists scare the hell out of the wealthy, because they refuse to.

Congress is already on their knees blowing the wealthy.

The only people scared of Democrat Socialists are the middle/upper middle class. Those are the very people who've worked their asses off and built a life for themselves and their families - they have something to lose. The 1%'ers don't give a ----, they have options. Keep telling yourself the stupid Robinhood story.

"Invasive species" are what scientists call this phenomenon infecting the US body politic.

AIPAC-ers are like the pod people from Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956 and 1978).

The show ran during the campaign season of Pres Trump's first term, and often had TV sets in the background playing then candidate Trump's campaign speeches ...

Much of the internal comedy of the series was that, in the altered reality of Washington, D.C. politics, only a few people noticed. ...

Assigned as his new constituency caseworker, she discovers that Washington, D.C. has been invaded by extraterrestrial insects which are eating the brains and taking control of people, including members of Congress and their staffers.

@#5 ... "Invasive species" are what scientists call this phenomenon infecting the US body politic. ...



Rwingers still choose to believe the Myth of Trickle Down Economics... you know, because Reagan. Even though Reagan's economic team,

#2 | POSTED BY CORKY





idk if Reagan was right, but the populous of the US is far richer then the rest of the world since the 1980s.





America is extremely rich.

In terms of household final consumption per capita, every state is richer than every foreign country.

Sub in anyone, and they'd be in 51st place. In fact, plenty would even be behind American territories like Puerto Rico.



and the inventors of Supply Side Economics, later said it never, ever werked.



I find this line hilarious because its exactly antipodal what Erza Klein said in the book, of all things, Abundance.

Abundance == SupplySide economics.



Will housing go down with more regulation or more housing? Austin shows more housing, just ask NoahPinion.

www.noahpinion.blog



This just shows Corky to be the Boomer he is, living off the hard work of us Millennials, while remaining ignorant of where his benefits come from.