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Saturday, August 15, 2026

Republican Says Congress Needs to Do More for the Rich

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) made a remarkable argument on Thursday, explaining that in his opinion, Congress "should do a little more" for wealthy Americans.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 05:33 PM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/15

Status: user

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Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman: Actually, I think we should be doing a little more for the rich.

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-- Headquarters (@headquartersnews.bsky.social) 10:11 AM Â· Aug 14, 2026

Comments

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#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 07:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Rwingers still choose to believe the Myth of Trickle Down Economics... you know, because Reagan. Even though Reagan's economic team, and the inventors of Supply Side Economics, later said it never, ever werked.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 11:12 AM | Reply

Congress is already on their knees blowing the wealthy.

Thats why Democratic Socialists scare the hell out of the wealthy, because they refuse to.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 11:27 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-15 11:27 AM | Reply | Flag:

The only people scared of Democrat Socialists are the middle/upper middle class. Those are the very people who've worked their asses off and built a life for themselves and their families - they have something to lose. The 1%'ers don't give a ----, they have options. Keep telling yourself the stupid Robinhood story.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-15 12:09 PM | Reply

I'm simply shocked reading this about Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

AIPAC-ers are like the pod people from Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956 and 1978).

"Invasive species" are what scientists call this phenomenon infecting the US body politic.

#5 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-15 02:25 PM | Reply

@#5 ... "Invasive species" are what scientists call this phenomenon infecting the US body politic. ...

BrainDead
en.wikipedia.org

... BrainDead is an American political satire science fiction[1][2][3] comedy-drama television series created by Robert and Michelle King.[4] The series stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Laurel Healy, a documentary film-maker who takes a job working for her brother Luke (Danny Pino), a U.S. Senator, after the funding for her latest film falls through.

Assigned as his new constituency caseworker, she discovers that Washington, D.C. has been invaded by extraterrestrial insects which are eating the brains and taking control of people, including members of Congress and their staffers.

Much of the internal comedy of the series was that, in the altered reality of Washington, D.C. politics, only a few people noticed. ...



The show ran during the campaign season of Pres Trump's first term, and often had TV sets in the background playing then candidate Trump's campaign speeches ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 03:34 PM | Reply


Rwingers still choose to believe the Myth of Trickle Down Economics... you know, because Reagan. Even though Reagan's economic team,
#2 | POSTED BY CORKY

idk if Reagan was right, but the populous of the US is far richer then the rest of the world since the 1980s.


America is extremely rich.
In terms of household final consumption per capita, every state is richer than every foreign country.
Sub in anyone, and they'd be in 51st place. In fact, plenty would even be behind American territories like Puerto Rico.

x.com

and the inventors of Supply Side Economics, later said it never, ever werked.

I find this line hilarious because its exactly antipodal what Erza Klein said in the book, of all things, Abundance.
Abundance == SupplySide economics.

Will housing go down with more regulation or more housing? Austin shows more housing, just ask NoahPinion.
www.noahpinion.blog

This just shows Corky to be the Boomer he is, living off the hard work of us Millennials, while remaining ignorant of where his benefits come from.

#7 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-15 03:46 PM | Reply

Thats why Democratic Socialists scare the hell out of the wealthy, because they refuse to.

The DSA scares the wealthy because its their own children, why do you think RobReiner got killed by his own son? Rich kids feel entitled, when they get their useless degree, and are unemployed, they joing DSA and they strike out at the system. Typically for immigrants its the 2nd-3rd generation. Almost all the DSA front runners are 2nd gen immigrants.

Also this is known as Elite (as in class) overproduction. ...

Read a little Turchin and get back to us.

#8 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-08-15 03:51 PM | Reply

Read a little Turchin and get back to us.
#8 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

The idea that you are an "us" or speak for an "us" is utterly risible.

#9 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-15 04:00 PM | Reply

@#9 ... The idea that you are an "us" or speak for an "us" is utterly risible. ...

The US overall may have more wealth than other countries, but since the 1980's, the protioning of that wealth has favored the uber-upper-class, leaving the rest behind.

The wealth of the top 0.1% went from $7T in 2011 to $25T in Q1-2026.

While the wealth of the bottom 90% went from $20T in 2011 to $55T in Q1-2026.

www.federalreserve.gov

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-15 04:16 PM | Reply

1Nutjob... still the Perfect Revers Barometer:

"Key Takeaways
Supply-side economics asserts that tax cuts and deregulation spur growth by enriching businesses.

Critics argue supply-side policies disproportionately benefit the wealthy and exacerbate inequality.

Historical data shows tax cuts don't consistently lead to job creation or investment boosts.

Evidence suggests supply-side economics doesn't guarantee stronger economic growth or higher tax revenue.

The theory lacks evidence that tax cuts pay for themselves through increased revenue."

more from

www.investopedia.com

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 05:55 PM | Reply

Also see:

"The magical thinking sold to the American people was that giving tax cuts to the rich would improve the lives of the majority. Laffer's theory provided a foundation for supply-side economics and was illustrated by the Laffer Curve, which he famously drew on a paper napkin for then-White House Chief of Staff Dick Cheney in the 1970s.

If the notion that cutting taxes increases revenue seems counterintuitive, there's a good reason: It's not supported by research. When that idea becomes the basis for government policy, it can have disastrous consequences."

equitablegrowth.org

Not to mention....

"Tax cuts for the wealthy only benefit the rich: debunking trickle-down economics"

The London School of Economics and Political Policy

www.lse.ac.uk

#12 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-15 06:18 PM | Reply

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