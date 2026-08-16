US Pulls Last Aircraft Carrier from Asia

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Sunday, August 16, 2026
President Donald Trump's war against Iran is stretching the limits of U.S. aircraft carriers and leaving the western Pacific without one of the key American warships as China shows more signs of aggression.
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