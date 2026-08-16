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Sunday, August 16, 2026

US Pulls Last Aircraft Carrier from Asia

President Donald Trump's war against Iran is stretching the limits of U.S. aircraft carriers and leaving the western Pacific without one of the key American warships as China shows more signs of aggression.

Posted by lamplighter at 09:31 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/16

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The drills come amid rising tensions with China, which frequently sends military planes and ships towards Taiwan. n.pr/45pLmtc

[image or embed]

-- NPR (@npr.org) 9:23 AM Â· Aug 13, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The lack of a U.S. carrier in the Pacific may be short-lived if the Navy deploys another in the next couple of months. But it shows how the open-ended operations with Iran are running some American sailors ragged, analysts say, while the Trump administration further retreats from the Asia-Pacific region and focuses on the Western Hemisphere.

"The administration says that the Pacific is supposed to be the most important behind the Western Hemisphere," said Greg Poling, director of the Southeast Asia Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Instead, the U.S. is "doing the exact opposite" of its previously expressed goal of pulling out of the Middle East.

American allies in the Pacific are unsettled over the unpredictability of the Republican administration, Poling said, while Beijing "is quite happy with U.S. distraction, with the frustration of U.S. allies and partners."

China may take advantage of US carrier's absence

Beijing sees the U.S. military presence in the region as a threat to China's rise and an obstacle to its ambition to seize Taiwan, the self-governing island it claims as its own. But the United States has argued that the Pacific region is too important economically to lose. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-16 05:00 PM | Reply

Well, when you push out all the senior officers that know what they're doing, you end up with morons who don't and you end of seeing a degradation and failure of logistical commands.

It still seems to be impossible to imagine any other intention in Trump's second administration than the implosion of the United States.

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-16 06:50 PM | Reply

The rotting------------------- is a global laughingstock.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-16 07:54 PM | Reply

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