ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Dies

"During the Vietnam War draft, band members Tom Moore (keyboardist) and Don Summers (bass player) received low draft numbers and had to leave the group for military service.



Formation of the Trio: This disruption forced Gibbons to start fresh, eventually teaming up with Frank Beard and Dusty Hill to form ZZ Top." (AI)



;;

I remember hearing friends of those two members at the time talk about them being drafted... which was disturbing news for all kinds of reasons; them having to leave the band, and most of the rest of us possibly being next.



RIP Frank.