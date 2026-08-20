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Thursday, August 20, 2026

ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Dies

Tributes paid to great friend and collaborator' who played with band for 56 years and died in hospice care in Texas

Posted by Corky at 11:30 AM | 20 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/20

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BREAKING: Frank Beard, the drummer for the Texas boogie-rock trio ZZ Top, dies at 77.

[image or embed]

-- The Associated Press (@apnews.com) 4:05 PM Â· Aug 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"In public, Beard consistently adopted a humble attitude towards his success. When ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, he said: "All I have to say is that most of my life has been a pleasant surprise, and so is this. Thank you."

Obligatory:

www.youtube.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-18 07:34 PM | Reply

"During the Vietnam War draft, band members Tom Moore (keyboardist) and Don Summers (bass player) received low draft numbers and had to leave the group for military service.

Formation of the Trio: This disruption forced Gibbons to start fresh, eventually teaming up with Frank Beard and Dusty Hill to form ZZ Top." (AI)

;;
I remember hearing friends of those two members at the time talk about them being drafted... which was disturbing news for all kinds of reasons; them having to leave the band, and most of the rest of us possibly being next.

RIP Frank.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-18 07:40 PM | Reply

Flashback
Watch ZZ Top Perform Tush' at Band's Final Concert With Original Lineup
This July 18, 2021, gig in Louisville, Kentucky, marked the end of one of the single most enduring lineups in rock history

By Andy Greene

August 18, 2026

www.rollingstone.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-18 08:05 PM | Reply

I saw them in Memphis when I was in "A" school in Millington TN. With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blue Oyster cult and The Outlaws. 7/4/76

RIP Frank

#4 | Posted by willowby at 2026-08-18 08:24 PM | Reply

I seen ZZ Top open fer Deep Purple at the Omni in Atl in 1973.

It was loud AF.

Frank was good.

RIP.

#5 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-08-18 09:21 PM | Reply

RIP Frank Beard. Really one of the best bands of the era.

When you ask people what are the best bands they saw live, if they saw ZZ Top, it's in the Pantheon.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-18 10:18 PM | Reply

The Vietnam War affected so many American musicians, bands, performers, and athletes in the 1960s as this story illustrates, unlike our luckier British, Canadian, Australian, and NZ counterparts.

The US created another "Lost Generation," like the First World War, and who knows how much talent we lost in a useless war in SE Asia.

I think ace pitcher Tommy John recently died at the same age of 77 and yet Dummkopf Trumpf is still with us at 80.

Remarkable.

RIP Frank Beard.

#7 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 02:44 AM | Reply

"I think ace pitcher Tommy John recently died at the same age of 77"

Tommy John was 83.

Keeping with tradition, it'll be about two years until he's ready to pitch again.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-19 02:55 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Too soon?

#9 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-19 02:55 AM | Reply

Oh, Tommy John was 83.

Thanks for the clarification, Danforth, you are the math and numbers guru on drudge.com for a reason.

#10 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-19 03:22 AM | Reply

RIP to Mr Beard and Tommy John.

I remember seeing Tommy Jonn pitch against my fledgling Mariners in 1979 who were no good but always seem to play the Yankees well.

The Mariners for some reason scored nine runs in the first inning. Tommy Jonn lasted about a third inning and the Mariners end up winning 16 to one. This was as I was a 10 year-old kid.

#11 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-08-19 10:32 AM | Reply

Sure Got Cold After the Rain Fell
www.youtube.com

My buddy had their first two records, causing me to get Tres Hombres when it was released.
Got myself a third row center seat for the tour and a couple of purple microdots.
Top had a mylar backdrop and some squid 5 rows behind me had a flash camera. Reflected camera flash into seriously dilated pupils sux.
The band did not.

'77, they played Allen Fieldhouse at the tail end of the big TX Tour. No livestock, fortunately. I was a student volunteer roadie for the evening. We were to get a 12" sub sandwich and a STAGE HAND tour shirt(which I still have tucked away). End of the evening, their stage manager slipped us all a $20. Word was that it was from Billy. Been waiting 50 years to thank him for that.

Saw them a couple of times since, but nothing beats the first time. Just them, playing their butts off.

Just Got Paid
www.youtube.com

The stick work. Let the air drumming begin...
www.youtube.com

#12 | Posted by morris at 2026-08-19 02:11 PM | Reply

------ took the clot shot.

#13 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-19 06:48 PM | Reply

Too bad your mom didn't flush her clot.

#14 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-19 07:40 PM | Reply

Looking at his pic in my hs yearbook... He quit school rather than cut his hair...
Also looking at pic of future ZZ TOP playing at my HS prom in 1970.
Rip Frank.

#15 | Posted by shrimptacodan at 2026-08-20 01:39 PM | Reply

ZZ Top's 1970s records showed them in their prime. They could lay down a seriously funky, Texas-style, blues-rock groove. The fellers were still a great live act after that, but they eventually started veering toward novelty on their records. I don't begrudge them though. They had already done it all.

#16 | Posted by cbob at 2026-08-20 02:13 PM | Reply

We tend to forget that as we age, so do our heroes. The only two musicians I've actually openly wept over when learning of their unacceptable passing is Lyle Mays and Michael Hedges. Especially Hedges, as his demise was of his own foolishness.

#17 | Posted by dutch46 at 2026-08-20 02:29 PM | Reply

Looking at his pic in my hs yearbook... He quit school rather than cut his hair...
Also looking at pic of future ZZ TOP playing at my HS prom in 1970.
Rip Frank.

#15 | Posted by shrimptacodan

Oh youre old as fuck. That explains a lot.

Most magats are old white losers who are angry about how their lives turned out so they want trump to drag everyone else down to their level.

#18 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-08-20 02:38 PM | Reply

The US created another "Lost Generation," like the First World War, and who knows how much talent we lost in a useless war in SE Asia.
#7 | POSTED BY C0RI0LANUS

"If you ask where is the Picasso of England or the Ezra Pound of France, there is only one probable answer: still in the trenches."
Robert Hughes
Art Critic

#19 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-20 02:57 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#19

An Austrian piano virtuoso was uselessly conscripted during the First World War. Injured and captured by the Russian Army in 1914 or 1915, the surgeon was horrified to recognize the famous POW he was treating. The physician apologized profusely to the prodigy that he would be forced to amputate his right arm, so grievous was the injury.

A dozen or so years later, Maestro Maurice Ravel wrote Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major specifically for Paul Wittgenstein: YouTube

#20 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-20 03:16 PM | Reply

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