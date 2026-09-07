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Monday, September 07, 2026

Labor Day

As Americans mark Labor Day and the traditional start of the fall campaign season, new polling shows President Donald Trump entering the final stretch before the midterm elections, with approval ratings that have weakened substantially since the start of his second term.

Posted by Corky at 01:59 PM | 33 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Your Labor Day weekend reminder that Trump doesn't actually care about working people.

Take it from me, a former Secretary of Labor.[image or embed]

" Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 4:00 PM Sep 6, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump is underwater in every major swing state on Labor Day, with deficits widening in several battlegrounds.

Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Nevada have all seen declines of more than 25 points since the start of Trump's second term.

Only three states still give Trump a double-digit positive net approval rating.

Young voters, independents and postgraduates remain among the groups most negative toward the president.

Every Major Battleground State Is Underwater
The most politically important trend remains Trump's standing in the states likely to determine control of Congress.

Trump is underwater in every major swing state:

Arizona: -18
Florida: -13
Georgia: -25
Nevada: -25
North Carolina: -18
Ohio: -19
Pennsylvania: -20
Wisconsin: -19

Florida has moved from +9 to -13. Ohio has fallen from +8 to -19. Nevada has shifted from 0 to -25. North Carolina has dropped from 0 to -18."

More Great News a the Link! (bwahaha!)

Very Happy Labor Day!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 11:09 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Will the man who thinks that he owns the Moon and wants to rename New Mexico into New America use armed force to affect the midterms.

Of course he will.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-07 12:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yep, Zed.... lots of ICE at the polls.

Prolly Bonuses for Bullet holes!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 12:49 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Only three states still give Trump a double-digit positive net approval rating....

More from the cited article ...

... Trump's best numbers remain concentrated in states that heavily backed him in 2024.

Wyoming now posts the highest net approval rating at +15, followed by West Virginia at +13 and North Dakota at +10. Alabama stands at +5, while Idaho and South Dakota register +4.

Those states remain positive, but each has moved significantly lower since January 2025.

Wyoming has fallen from +47 to +15. West Virginia has declined from +35 to +13. North Dakota has slipped from +34 to +10.

Even in states where Trump remains above water, much of the cushion that existed at the start of his term has disappeared. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 12:54 PM | Reply

#4

Which is of course why he needs to restrict voters freedom with trying to ban mail-in ballots, which he himself uses all the time, aggressive redistricting by race and political affiliation, LYING about the economy, the War, immigrants, and having armed masked thugs at the Polls.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 01:05 PM | Reply

Here's some good takes on the Mid-Term Election itself:

"A whiplash election year enters its final stretch as Trump holds wild cards

The president is sitting on more than $400 million that could shape the election's trajectory. And Trump's gilded remake of Washington stands in contrast to the economic anxiety many Americans are expressing.

The wealth he has amassed in office has no modern presidential precedent, with Trump taking in $1.2 billion from his crypto businesses last year, according to a federal filing released this summer."

and

"Democrats are confident they can win the handful of seats they need to regain control of the House. There may be a path to flipping the Senate if they can hold on in states like Georgia, Michigan and New Hampshire while winning Republican-held seats in places like Maine, Texas, Iowa or Ohio.

But the party is also aiming to regain ground outside of Washington. Democrats are devoting resources, in particular, to the governors' races in Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada, all currently held by Republicans."

much more

apnews.com

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 02:04 PM | Reply

Trump's Top 25 Achievements: The List Every Conservative Should Know and Use
1. He made the border a real border again.
In a matter of months, Trump reduced illegal border crossings to their lowest level in half a century. Catch-and-release is finished. The wall is going up and even being expanded, "Remain in Mexico" is back, and the Administration reduced releases into the country by an incredible 99.9 percent.
2. He reversed mass migration.
America recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in at least half a century. So far, nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the country, whether voluntarily or involuntarily: more than 675,000 forcibly deported and the rest "self-deported." Many of those self-deportations were facilitated by the President's innovative program to offer plane tickets and cash bonuses for illegals to leave, not only incentivizing good behavior but significantly reducing the cost of deportations. Citizenship and the law actually mean something again.
3. He signed the Laken Riley Act " and required detention of criminal illegal aliens.
Named for an innocent girl murdered by an illegal alien, the Laken Riley Act requires federal authorities to detain illegals arrested for theft, burglary, shoplifting, assaulting police, or any crime causing death or serious injury. It also lets states sue officials who refuse to enforce it.
4. History's biggest drop in violent crime, lowest rate in 126 years.
According to FBI data, violent crime in America dropped an incredible 9.7 percent in 2025 " the largest one-year decline in history. Murder fell 18.1 percent, robbery fell 18.5 percent. And America's violent crime rate is its lowest since 1900.
This is what happens when you put the National Guard on the streets in crime-ridden blue cities: fewer victims, safer streets, and better futures for America's poorest.
5. He made the 2017 tax cuts permanent ... and better.
The One Big Beautiful Bill locked in the largest tax cut in modern history, including the doubled standard deduction, the expanded Child Tax Credit, and 100 percent expensing for factories and equipment. It also delivered No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, an abolition of most taxes on Social Security benefits, and major relief for seniors.
Every Democrat voted no. With the 2017 act set to expire in December 2025, that would have resulted in the largest tax hike in American history.

#7 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:35 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

6. He repealed 129 regulations for every new one.
In fiscal 2025, federal agencies finalized 646 deregulatory actions and just five regulatory actions: 129-to-1, and in nearly every case, the "one" was to repeal the others! OIRA says the savings exceeded those of Trump's entire first term. That is more freedom, lower costs, and less bureaucratic sabotage.
Of these, the crown jewel was the repeal of Obama's 2009 "Endangerment Finding", the legal foundation for the Green New Scam's vehicle mandates. EPA calls it the largest deregulatory action in American history and estimates that by itself, it will save Americans more than $1.3 trillion. Trump also killed the federal EV mandate, restored Americans' freedom to buy the cars and trucks they actually want, and even eliminated the incentives behind the almost universally hated start-stop button.
7. He secured $18 trillion in announced investment commitments.
That's nearly two-thirds the size of the entire American economy, building American factories, chip plants, data centers, energy projects, steel mills, shipyards, and supply chains employing American workers. Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, Micron, Hyundai, U.S. Steel, Ford, Taiwan Semiconductor, and many corporations and sovereign wealth funds are betting big on Trump's America. And it's just getting started.
8. He made "reshoring" and "reindustrialization" real, not a slogan.
Ford is moving Lincoln production out of China. Toyota is shifting Tacoma production from Mexico to Texas. GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and others are expanding U.S. production. The capital equipment pouring into the country is the machinery that's building the growing boom.
9. He replaced lopsided trade deals with balanced, reciprocal trade.
Trump used tariffs as leverage to reverse 80 years of lopsided trade deals that favored everyone but America, and to win new or improved agreements with trading partners accounting for more than half of global GDP. Those agreements open foreign markets, attack non-tariff barriers, defend strategic industries, and make it more profitable to build in America than to export American jobs.
10. He shifted global energy dominance from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of America.
Once the world's largest energy importer " "exporting" $700 billion a year to our enemies " America now outproduces Saudi Arabia and Russia combined. The U.S. is also setting new records in oil, natural gas, and LNG exports, becoming the first country ever to export more than 100 million metric tons of LNG in a year.
Trump also opened land, accelerated permits, expanded pipelines and export terminals, and made American energy a tool for prosperity and peace.

#8 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:35 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

@#6 ... And Trump's gilded remake of Washington stands in contrast to the economic anxiety many Americans are expressing. ...

Trump's DC Building Projects Ranked by Size and Cost
www.newsweek.com

... The projects vary widely in size and cost, with some that are said to be paid for through private donations and others using hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds. ...

Here, Newsweek ranks the projects by their estimated costs and size. ...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 02:36 PM | Reply

11. After four decades of nuclear paralysis, Trump brought five new reactors online in a single year.
For more than 40 years, not one new privately developed ------------- reactor reached criticality in America. Trump ordered at least three by July 4, 2026. DOE delivered four by the deadline, then a fifth just one month later.
Trump Made Elections Matter Again
12. He broke the Deep State's power to defy the elected branches.
In Trump v. Slaughter, the Supreme Court ruled for the first time in 90 years that Article 2, Section 1 is still part of the Constitution: the President may fire subordinate officials in the executive branch, overturning the 1935 precedent that insulated "independent" agencies from voters' control.
Ever wonder why elections often seem to change nothing? How about one President and 5,000 political appointees vs. 2.8 million unfireable, unaccountable bureaucrats? THAT is the "Deep State".
Trump then made that victory real. For the first time in a century, all policy-making bureaucrats can now be fired for misconduct, incompetence, or defying lawful directives. The permanent bureaucracy no longer gets to veto the voters.
13. He ended nationwide injunction abuse.
In Trump v. CASA, the Supreme Court sharply limited nationwide injunctions. A single, local, district judge should not be able to block a national policy for everyone, everywhere; and yet that's exactly what they've done, nonstop, ever since Trump (and only Trump) took office in 2017. In restricting that unconstitutional power, the Court kneecapped the Black Robe Bureaucracy's favorite tool of unlawful judicial supremacy.
14. He shut down USAID as a left-wing slush fund and shadow government.
USAID had become a taxpayer-funded machine for exporting abortion, gender ideology, censorship, and left-wing politics. It had a bigger budget than the CIA and the State Department combined, absolutely no accountability whatsoever, and a penchant for overthrowing governments.
Trump terminated it " completely " and moved real humanitarian aid under the State Department. Immediately, seven socialist Latin American governments lost re-election. Coincidence?
15. He shrank Federal employment to its lowest level in 60 years.
From a high under Biden, the federal workforce is now its smallest since 1966. Workforce reductions, agency closures, and spending cancellations mean fewer bureaucrats paid to resist the voters.
What's more, when Biden left office, 94 percent of federal employees "worked" from home. The Trump administration cracked down: as Elon Musk put it, "you can work from the office or you can pretend to work somewhere else."

#10 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

16. He expelled DEI from the federal government.
Trump eliminated federal DEI offices and barred race- and sex-based preferences across the executive branch. Government hiring and contracting are returning to merit and equality under the law, ending the grotesque Democrat idea that "fighting discrimination" requires the federal government to discriminate.
17. He delivered sweeping pro-life reform.
In his first term, Trump delivered the judges that overturned the abominable Roe v. Wade. Hardly anyone believed it could be done, or that Trump would do it. But he did, and a half-century nightmare finally ended.
Since returning to office, Trump has enforced the Hyde Amendment prohibiting the use of federal funds to pay for abortions, reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy prohibiting federal funding of foreign abortions, ended federal fetal-tissue research, strengthened conscience protections, protected Medicaid from funding large abortion providers, and pardoned 23 pro-life activists prosecuted by Biden's weaponized Justice Department.
He's also done everything within the Executive Branch's power to defund Planned Parenthood. It would be nice if Congress did likewise.
No President has ever done more to protect life. No one.
18. He got men out of women's sports, and restored biological reality to federal policy.
The United States government once again officially recognizes two sexes: male and female. Trump ended federal support for the chemical and surgical gender mutilation of children, stopped taxpayer funding of such irreversible abominations, and forced more than three dozen health systems to end or suspend their programs as well.
Trump also enforced Title IX as written: women and girls deserve their own teams, trophies, scholarships, and locker rooms. The NCAA and other athletic organizations changed their rules in response. After years of Democrats doing everything they could to destroy women's sports and ruin girls' lives, Trump's administration protects women and girls again.
19. He enacted America's first nationwide school-choice program " and launched Trump Accounts.
As part of the President's One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump enacted America's first-ever nationwide school choice program. The new Education Freedom Tax Credit helps fund scholarships for tuition, books, and other educational costs.
That's on top of the new Trump Accounts, which give every child a tax-advantaged stake in America's future, including a $1,000 federal seed for eligible newborns. Parents gain power. Bureaucracies lose it. And children learn first-hand about free markets and future orientation.
20. He targeted anti-Christian bias and discrimination.
Trump created the White House Faith Office, Religious Liberty Commission, and Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias. He restored conscience protections and made clear that Christians do not surrender their First Amendment rights merely by entering public life.

#11 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

21. He forced NATO to stop freeloading and increase defense spending by 250 percent.
For decades, wealthy European governments underfunded their militaries, effectively sending America the bill and using American taxpayers to subsidize their bloated welfare states. Trump forced NATO to replace its old two-percent-of-GDP spending target with an enormous five percent by 2035.
Allied spending is rising, American defense orders are soaring, and Europe is becoming a partner instead of a dependent.
22. He drove China out of the Caribbean.
China spent years building strategic beachheads at both ends of the Panama Canal, in Cuba, and in Maduro's Venezuela. Trump forced Panama out of Belt and Road, expanded American security access around the Canal, and captured Maduro, who now sits in a New York jail cell awaiting trial.
Beijing's planned encirclement of the United States collapsed. The Monroe Doctrine is back. Call it the Donroe Doctrine.
23. He brokered eight peace deals in just eight months.
In eight months, Trump brokered peace in eight conflicts spanning four continents, including wars that had gone on for as much as 40 years. It's a record unmatched by any other President.

#12 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:38 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

24. He launched and funded Golden Dome, the first-ever true missile defense for the U.S. population.
Ronald Reagan dreamed of making nuclear missiles obsolete through his Strategic Defense Initiative. Today, Trump is actually building it: a layered homeland shield with space-based sensors and interceptors, conventional defenses, and new technologies including microwave systems to destroy drone swarms and directed-energy weapons (yes, lasers) that can replace an $11 million missile with $2 of electricity.
Congress has funded the initial $25 billion, with far more on the way once it passes the NDAA this fall. Better a shield than a sword.
25. He restored the warrior ethos " and reversed the recruiting crisis.
After years of missed targets under Biden, every active military component met or exceeded its 2025 recruiting goal. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refocused the newly renamed Department of War on actually winning wars, while pouring resources into shipbuilding, munitions, drones, missile defense, and America's atrophied industrial base.
Now Act Like It Matters
Those are not tweets or campaign promises. They are changes in law, power, investment, sovereignty, culture, and the structure of the Republic itself. And they're just the top 25: I could give you hundreds more.
Midterms are turnout elections. We do not need to convince Democrats to love Donald Trump. We need Republicans and friendly independents to understand what is at stake " and to show up.
And let's be clear. When you say (as some of you will) "the Republicans need to do a good enough job telling this story", you're pointing at yourself. You are "the Republicans." The Democrats don't rely exclusively on their elected officials to tell their story: everyone from their media lackeys to their lowest-level supporters are constantly spreading their "news", whatever that "news" happens to be.
Today's conservatives have more ability to find whatever you want to know than any group of people in human history, yet half of them couldn't name any of the accomplishments in this essay, and if they were to read it, they would just complain that something else they wanted hasn't happened fast enough to suit them.
This is called "black-pilling." It's a loser mindset, and if you engage in it, you deserve to lose: horribly, painfully, personally. And guess what: you will, unless people who are serious step up to save you. Which is frankly pathetic, but for the rest of our sakes, necessary.
So tell people our story. Donald Trump is delivering great things, whether or not heaven on earth has broken out quite yet. Do the work, send the team he needs to Washington to finish the job, and get ready for 2028 afterward.
Take the time to learn at least five of these victories. Share this list with someone who needs it. And vote as though the most consequential Presidency in modern history depends on what you do.

#13 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-07 02:39 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

POSTED BY SUBLIBERAL

What a bunch of nonsense and propaganda.

How sad you thought posting that spam was worth it.

#14 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 02:45 PM | Reply

@7,8,10,11,13

Source looks like...

Trump's top 25 achievements: The list every conservative should know and use...
revolver.news

#15 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 02:47 PM | Reply

Revolver.News " Bias and Credibility
mediabiasfactcheck.com

... Overall, we rate Revolver.News right biased and Questionable based on poor sourcing techniques and a complete lack of transparency.

Questionable Reasoning: Poor Sourcing, Lack of Transparency, Conspiracy Theories
Bias Rating: RIGHT (7.9)
Factual Reporting: MIXED (6.4)
Country: Unknown
Media Type: Website
Traffic/Popularity: Medium Traffic
MBFC Credibility Rating: LOW CREDIBILITY
...


#16 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 02:51 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

All you have to do to is read it to realize it's MAGA propaganda.

It's nothing but unsubstantiated claims, xenophobia, racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia.

#17 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 02:56 PM | Reply

@#17

I figured it was the list of topics for Pres Trump to talk about during his rally speech at the upcoming GOP convention.


#18 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 02:58 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Three US warships struck.

Happy Labor Day.

#19 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-07 03:07 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Sumdumbass is a cock-gargling MAGAT whore

#20 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-07 03:12 PM | Reply

" He secured $18 trillion in announced investment commitments."

Tell us you don't understand math without using those specific words.

#21 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-07 03:51 PM | Reply

Subliberal?

Superwhackjob, more like. The Cult is strong in this one.

Really, though, prolly just another sockpuppet from yet another banned rwing attention troll.

Their ability to ignore the reality of Trump's fallen support in this country is downright amazing, Gracie.

#22 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 04:14 PM | Reply

Labor Day...brought to you by SOCIALISTS!

#23 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-09-07 04:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

figured it was the list of topics for Pres Trump to talk about during his rally speech at the upcoming GOP convention.

Probably will be.

The loser was supposed to be the speaker on the second day but decided he should headline both days.

He's going to spend hours talking about himself.

What a ------- narcissist.

What a ---- show.

Republicans are the dumbest collective of people.

#24 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 04:36 PM | Reply


Labor Day...brought to you by SOCIALISTS!
#23 | POSTED BY TFDNIHILIST

Not the real socialist, it was created by the US Gov to counter MayDay, you fools ...

Also socialist: Da'Shaun L. Harrison @ Socialism 2026 argues "The political deployment of GLP-1s is fascistic, not because individuals take them, but because the conditions under which they become necessary are shaped by a world fixated on genociding fat people."

LOL

#25 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-07 04:47 PM | Reply

Republicans are the dumbest collective of people.

Lumpers are the dumbest individual people.

#26 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-07 04:49 PM | Reply

Split you.

#27 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 04:49 PM | Reply


Three US warships struck.
Happy Labor Day.
#19 | POSTED BY REDLIGHTROBOT

This is the American sentiment that loses the country to the right wing.

#28 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-07 04:49 PM | Reply

This is the American sentiment that loses the country to the right wing.
#28 | POSTED BY ONETRUMPER

It's the lack of education that's losing America to the right wing.

Trump: "I love the poorly educated."

OneTrumper: "He's talking about me!"

#29 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-07 04:53 PM | Reply

Labor Day...brought to you by SOCIALISTS!

#23 | Posted by TFDNihilist

Democratic Socialists

Democracy + Fairness and Concern for average citizens and workers = Democratic Socialism

Why would anyone be opposed to that?

France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Canada, Finland, Iceland, etc etc etc

Democratic Socialist countries are consistently rated as the happiest countries on Earth.

#30 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-07 04:54 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

#30

So true... and 1Nut is consistently rated as the Most Likely to lamely troll for the attention he obviously can't get elsewhere.

#31 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-07 06:29 PM | Reply

Subhuman is a big Trump fan? Shocking!!

#32 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-09-07 06:33 PM | Reply

@#23 ... Labor Day...brought to you by SOCIALISTS! ...

Labor Day - Origin
en.wikipedia.org

... Beginning in the late 19th century, as the trade union and labor movements grew, diverse groups of trade unionists chose a variety of days on which to celebrate labor. In the United States, a September holiday called Labor Day was first proposed in the early 1880s.

Alternative accounts of the event's origin exist. Descendants of two men with similar last names claim their great-grandfather was the true father of the holiday.[7]

According to one early history of Labor Day, the event originated in connection with a General Assembly of the Knights of Labor convened in New York City in September 1882.[8] In connection with this clandestine Knights assembly, a public parade of various labor organizations was held on September 5 under the auspices of the Central Labor Union (CLU) of New York.[8]

Secretary of the CLU Matthew Maguire is credited for first proposing that a national Labor Day holiday subsequently be held on the first Monday of each September in the aftermath of this successful public demonstration.[2][7]

An alternative theory maintains that the idea of Labor Day was the brainchild of Peter J. McGuire, a vice president of the Federation of Organized Trades and Labor Unions, which was a predecessor of the American Federation of Labor.

After a visit to Toronto where he saw parades celebrating labor that May,[9][10] he put forward the initial proposal in spring 1882.[4] According to McGuire, on May 8, 1882, he made a proposition to the fledgling Central Labor Union in New York City that a day be set aside for a "general holiday for the laboring classes".[11]

He recommended that the event should begin with a street parade as a public demonstration of organized labor's solidarity and strength, with the march followed by a picnic, to which participating local unions could sell tickets as a fundraiser.[11]

He suggested the first Monday in September as an ideal date for such a public celebration, owing to optimum weather and the date's place on the calendar, sitting midway between the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving public holidays.[11] ...


#33 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-07 07:10 PM | Reply

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