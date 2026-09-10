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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Trump Defends Iran War

Republicans opened their highly unusual midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon ...

Posted by Corky at 12:32 PM | 30 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Pockets of fuel shortages worldwide, continuing price spikes, and rising inflationary pressure are now more imminent amid the ongoing Iran war escalation and the continuing decline of global energy supplies, analysts said. https://bit.ly/4gVXPdk

[image or embed]

-- Fortune (@fortune.com) 12:00 PM Â· Sep 10, 2026

Comments

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PBS
www.youtube.com

Coverage so Live you can smell the diapers!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 05:16 PM | Reply

In other news:

"Russian Warships BURN As Ukraine LAUNCHES Unprecedented Attack; Frontline COLLAPSES | Enforcer News"

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 05:30 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

What If We Redrew Texas's Borders?

www.youtube.com

yt short, about a min

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 06:06 PM | Reply

Trump SNAPS over Empty Convention

www.youtube.com

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 07:23 PM | Reply

I think prolly few people here care.... but this is brilliant Media Timing Strategery!

Who else but MAGA would decide the best day for their National Convention is the starting evening of NFL Football, featuring the teams in the Superbowl earlier this year?

Trump said no one came because they only needed the Winners there, and their Losers (who have to overcome DJT's dragging them down) have work to do at home.

WAIT!

Hendrix-esque Star Spangled Banner?

wowser!

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 08:21 PM | Reply

That was Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCread.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 08:32 PM | Reply

The Republic of Texas was once an independent country.

Why did we change that?


:)

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 10:21 PM | Reply

Finally ... ..he dropped the C word.

#8 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 10:23 PM | Reply

Were there empty seats?

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 10:39 PM | Reply

Ooohhh he just put the democrats in bed with the health insurance industry.

#10 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-09 10:51 PM | Reply

Is Erika Kirk there crying yet?

#11 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-09 10:52 PM | Reply

@#11

Related?

Colourfield - Castles In The Air (extended version) (1985)
www.youtube.com

#12 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 11:23 PM | Reply

@#9 ... Were there empty seats? ...

Were Seats Empty at RNC Midterm Convention? What Photos, Videos Show
www.newsweek.com

... The Republican National Committee's first-ever midterm convention in Dallas was intended to energize GOP voters ahead of the November elections and showcase President Donald Trump's political agenda.

But images and videos from inside the American Airlines Center showed empty seats before Trump's first speech at the two-day event. ...


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 11:27 PM | Reply

He's going to give everyone $5,000?

#14 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-09 11:33 PM | Reply

#6

Pretty good. Not watching that crap, but saw your mention and watched the video. I'll still keep the Hendrix version as the ringtone on my phone.

#15 | Posted by willowby at 2026-09-09 11:39 PM | Reply

Saw the crowds. LOL.

He's going to give everyone $5,000?

No he's not.

Anyone that believes that is an idiot.

#16 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 08:35 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He's going to give everyone $5,000?

#14 | Posted by REDIAL

He's going to give every member of the Armed Services $5000 if they remain loyal in the coming coup.

#17 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 08:44 AM | Reply

I don't know how long he spoke for but I turned it off after watching for a pretty long time.

I missed the $5K thing....

#18 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 09:21 AM | Reply

I don't know how long he (Trump) spoke for

#18 | POSTED BY EBERLY AT

One hour and forty-five minutes.

Fidel Castro stuff.

#19 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-10 09:31 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

19

you watched it all?

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 09:42 AM | Reply

How can you tell the GOP is in Dallas?

The Grindr app crashed.

#21 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-10 10:16 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

-Fidel Castro stuff.

wait wait wait.......is that a.....metaphor??

#22 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 10:21 AM | Reply

Here's DJT trying to bribe voters with a $5000 check... much like he did with Tariff rebates that also never happened:

www.youtube.com

#23 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-10 10:49 AM | Reply

23

already 2 threads on it.

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-10 11:04 AM | Reply

Fuggin Fetterman!

#25 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 11:59 AM | Reply

Fidel Castro stuff.

#19 | POSTED BY ZED

I am proud to say I watched none of that trash. I enjoyed a wonderful day at the beach and we had the most beautiful and amazing sunset.

And at least it wasn't Pooty Pants stuff. That crap goes on for 3-6 hours.

But heard about Fetterman was giving a speech there. What an arse he has become. I expect him to change parties any day now.

#26 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-10 12:03 PM | Reply

Trump said this to reporters yesterday:

"I think the war will end immediately after the election. Because they can't hold out any longer. They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

Huh? He's saying that Iran is deciding when the war will end?

#27 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-10 02:06 PM | Reply

Trump: "Weak people do not support fascists"

#28 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-10 02:21 PM | Reply

What Iran war?

#29 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-10 03:36 PM | Reply

It's just an excursion. For tax purposes.

#30 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-10 05:55 PM | Reply

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