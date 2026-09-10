Trump Defends Iran War

I think prolly few people here care.... but this is brilliant Media Timing Strategery!



Who else but MAGA would decide the best day for their National Convention is the starting evening of NFL Football, featuring the teams in the Superbowl earlier this year?



Trump said no one came because they only needed the Winners there, and their Losers (who have to overcome DJT's dragging them down) have work to do at home.



WAIT!



Hendrix-esque Star Spangled Banner?



wowser!