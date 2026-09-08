James Talarico Brings the House Down in Texas

"Trickle-down economics is not a theory. It's theft."



"We we have forgotten that that's what politics is supposed to be about. Service.

Elected officials are not supposed to serve themselves or their donors. They're supposed to serve us."



"I ran for office not to be served, but to serve.

And then there's Ken Paxton.



Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America.



He has sold us out time and time again.



Ken Paxton's mug shot was taken just a few miles from here at the Collin County Courthouse where where he was indicted for investment fraud. He convinced his own friends to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into a tech company. But what he didn't tell them was that he was making a commission off their investments.



He was scamming his own friends.



If Ken Paxton will sell out his own friends for a quick buck, what makes you think he won't sell you out in the United States Senate?



Listen, Ken Paxton has escaped accountability, but accountability is coming on November 3rd.



Ken Paxton is everything that's wrong with this broken system. He does not serve us. He serves himself. Since taking office, Ken Paxton's net worth has increased 7,000%.



While our pay has remained stagnant, he now owns 11 homes while most Texans

can't afford one.



He takes bribes from wealthy donors while blocking overtime pay for Texas workers and gutting our healthcare. This kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system.



It's why we can't get ahead no matter how hard we work. It's why we

can't afford anything.



For 50 years, mega donors and their puppet politicians have been stealing from us with their bribes, their bailouts, and their billionaire tax breaks.



Trickle down economics is not a theory. It's theft.



They they have been stealing from the American people, stealing the wealth that we created. It's why everything sucks right now.



It's why everyone is so angry. The American people aren't asking for a lot.



A job we don't hate, a house big enough to raise a family in, and a little leftover to go on vacation every once in a while. That is harder than it should be. Harder than it should be in America.



We have an affordability crisis because we have a corruption crisis. We don't

have a government of, by, and for the people. We have a government of, by, and for the billionaires."



much more at the link with the overflow crowd