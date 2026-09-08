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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

James Talarico Brings the House Down in Texas

James Talarico brought the house down in Texas with a fiery "real men" takedown aimed at Ken Paxton.

Posted by Corky at 07:33 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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HUGE crowd in the Rio Grande Valley for James Talarico Something is happening in Texas.

[image or embed]

-- Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) 10:51 PM Â· Aug 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trickle-down economics is not a theory. It's theft."

"We we have forgotten that that's what politics is supposed to be about. Service.
Elected officials are not supposed to serve themselves or their donors. They're supposed to serve us."

"I ran for office not to be served, but to serve.
And then there's Ken Paxton.

Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America.

He has sold us out time and time again.

Ken Paxton's mug shot was taken just a few miles from here at the Collin County Courthouse where where he was indicted for investment fraud. He convinced his own friends to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into a tech company. But what he didn't tell them was that he was making a commission off their investments.

He was scamming his own friends.

If Ken Paxton will sell out his own friends for a quick buck, what makes you think he won't sell you out in the United States Senate?

Listen, Ken Paxton has escaped accountability, but accountability is coming on November 3rd.

Ken Paxton is everything that's wrong with this broken system. He does not serve us. He serves himself. Since taking office, Ken Paxton's net worth has increased 7,000%.

While our pay has remained stagnant, he now owns 11 homes while most Texans
can't afford one.

He takes bribes from wealthy donors while blocking overtime pay for Texas workers and gutting our healthcare. This kind of corruption is the rot at the core of this broken system.

It's why we can't get ahead no matter how hard we work. It's why we
can't afford anything.

For 50 years, mega donors and their puppet politicians have been stealing from us with their bribes, their bailouts, and their billionaire tax breaks.

Trickle down economics is not a theory. It's theft.

They they have been stealing from the American people, stealing the wealth that we created. It's why everything sucks right now.

It's why everyone is so angry. The American people aren't asking for a lot.

A job we don't hate, a house big enough to raise a family in, and a little leftover to go on vacation every once in a while. That is harder than it should be. Harder than it should be in America.

We have an affordability crisis because we have a corruption crisis. We don't
have a government of, by, and for the people. We have a government of, by, and for the billionaires."

much more at the link with the overflow crowd

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-04 02:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 5

The fact that Paxton still has a better shot of winning in Texas than Talarico is embarrassing.

What a joke America has become.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-04 02:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 8

We Fear Change .. ..

#3 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-04 08:33 PM | Reply

"real men"

Real men don't let boys cut their penis' off.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:45 AM | Reply

Real men don't sell their ---- chute at Angola.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 11:48 AM | Reply

Real men don't let boys cut their penis' off.

#4 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTHRDS

Real men just cut the tip.

Preferably when boys are too young to resist.

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-05 11:51 AM | Reply

Real men don't sell their ---- chute at Angola.

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 11:48 AM | Reply | Flag

Rein is daydreaming about getting reamed inside the prison walls of Angola.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-05 11:57 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

NAMBLAturds is known as the Angola Ass Gash.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-05 12:04 PM | Reply

Related ...

Ken Paxton Accused of New Ethical Violations: 'Significant' Misrepresentations on His Financial Disclosures
www.mediaite.com

... Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) is facing a new crop of accusations of ethical violations after a Friday report by The Texas Tribune with ProPublica.

Yes, different allegations; these are new additions to the already stunning series of scandals, lawsuits, controversies, and a messy divorce that have plagued Paxton for years and are widely credited with dragging him down in the polls in his U.S. Senate race against the Democratic nominee, State Rep. James Talarico (D).

Paxton scored President Donald Trump's endorsement over the incumbent Cornyn and won the GOP primary, but that victory required a runoff, burned through campaign funds, and left the warnings from Cornyn and his allies looking prescient that Paxton would be a weaker candidate in the general election.

The article by Zach Despart, Kayla Guo, and Alexandra Glorioso reported that Paxton "appears to have violated federal ethics law in significant ways when filing recent disclosures of his assets and liabilities, creating confusion about his net worth and holding," based on the reporters' review of the records and consultation with ethics law experts.

Among the discrepancies in Paxton's filings were his reports that he owned seven homes -- six of which were listed for rent -- but claimed to have earned zero income from all these properties.

The Tribune's reporters found "some current residents and neighbors at those addresses [who] confirmed that the properties were rented," and cited three experts who said not reporting income violates federal disclosure laws. ...


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 02:21 PM | Reply

Real men don't let boys cut their penis' off.
#4 | POSTED BY LFTHNDTURDS

You vote for pedophiles and their enablers.

Your transphobia won't change anything.

#10 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-05 02:28 PM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 6

Talarico is not playing fair, and it presents a problem to the GOP in Texas. He is not trading insults back and forth, and all this talk about his service to the voters is the last thing the MAGA crowd expects to hear. Pointing out the flaws and failures of Republicans causes those people to run on their records, which is impossible to do. So long as Talarico talks like he has been, and as long as he replies to the jibes and insults as he has to date, he presents himself as the better person for the job of US Senator. That's a big, big problem for the Red Hat Mob...

#11 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-08 08:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The ads are getting funnier. Just an hour of morning news and it's hard to tell who Talarico is actually running against. The ads are all Abbot vs Talarico.

#12 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-08 08:16 AM | Reply

LFTHNDTHRDS passionate concern for less than 1 percent of the population's choices is... breathtaking, really.

#13 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-08 11:59 AM | Reply

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