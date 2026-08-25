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Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Trump Plugs Scotts Miracle-Gro

President Donald Trump promoted yet another product this week: "great grass" from the company he said replaced the White House lawn free of charge.

Posted by REDIAL at 10:32 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Trump: "It was given free of charge by Scotts Miracle-Gro. Scotts. A great company. They actually contributed to my campaign ... I want to thank Scotts."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 11:29 AM Â· Aug 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Trump said the company would soon be replacing the grass in 700 acres of parks around Washington, DC"

Why? That's like $85 Million worth of sod. And they don't even sell sod.

#1 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-23 03:24 AM | Reply

Bets on whether he bought their stock before making this statement?

#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 06:20 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The Peter Principle meets Chance the Gardener.

#3 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-23 07:25 AM | Reply

Why?

D.C. is full of black people. He wants them to leave.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-23 10:52 AM | Reply

He's insane

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-23 11:16 AM | Reply

Bets on whether he bought their stock before making this statement?
#2 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 06:20 AMFlag: | Newsworthy 1

Some undoubtedly took that bet: Trump Media & Technology Group's premium data product released its new subscription service for earlier access to Truth Social posts for $100,000 a month.

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-08-24 03:02 PM | Reply

'Great grass': Trump plugs Scotts Miracle-Gro
Bets on whether he bought their stock before making this statement?

Posted by jpw at 2026-08-23 06:20 AM | Reply

That's a tough one.

Or was it after they paid him a hefty bribe?

My guess is a combination of the two.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-25 07:40 AM | Reply

OK, so now it seems to be that a positive mention by Pres Trump of a product or company is an endorsement, or possibly even a stock-buying opportunity, of that company or product?

That may lead to questions...

Do companies pay Pres Trump for those positive comments?

Do companies donates their services (however poor they may be) in order to get that recommendation?

Do companies hope to get a no-bid contract? (see Reflecting Pool).


#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-25 11:35 PM | Reply

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