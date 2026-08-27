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Thursday, August 27, 2026

CIA Director Flies Unannounced to Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he didn't have information about the U.S. government aircraft that landed in Russia.

Posted by lee_the_agent at 11:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lee_the_agent

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

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CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Russia to hold unspecified talks in Moscow, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

[image or embed]

-- NBC News (@nbcnews.com) 1:21 PM Â· Aug 25, 2026

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Ratcliffe warned last year that Russia's war on UKraine risked pulling the U.S. into a direct conflict with Russia. Now he's reportedly in Moscow for undisclosed meetings. Although he doesn't necessarily align with Russian interests, he was a fervent advocate for Trump throughout the 2019 House impeachment proceedings.

Whatever it is, it's not something that can be handled via a phone call.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-08-25 11:04 AM | Reply

Maybe Trump wants his Orders clarified to one of his top loyalty stooges.

He's often bragged about how he gets along so well with other dictators like Putin, Xi, and Kim... because they have so much in common.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 11:11 AM | Reply

Is the disgusting orange chomo getting ready to plunge the knife in Ukraine's back?

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-25 11:57 AM | Reply

The loyal members within the USIC and DOD are not happy about this.

Within the USIC TS internet system, analysts and investigators will be waiting for the intelligence that D/CIA John Ratcliffe provides.

Democrats in the US Senate and Congress intelligence committees better be on the ball about this CIA meeting with the leaders of a Rogue State whose president is an ICC-indicted war criminal.

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-25 03:55 PM | Reply

This is the CIA director. Covert flight stayed secret, what, until just after it returned?

Trump will be livestreaming "covert" operations in Latin America some night soon.

#5 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:21 PM | Reply

Republicans sure aren't concerned that the head of the CIA is meeting with the former head of the KGB and current leader of Russia!

Putin has the entire Republican Party feeding from his hand.

It's quite astonishing, really.

But then, I think we all know Republicans have always been feckless, when it comes down to it.

#6 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 08:03 PM | Reply

@#2 ... He's often bragged about how he gets along so well with other dictators like Putin, Xi, and Kim... because they have so much in common. ...

Yup.

And that is one of the many reasons why this trip has raised so much concern.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 11:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1


Lucinda Williams - The Night's Too Long (1988)
www.youtube.com

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 11:42 PM | Reply

@#7 ... And that is one of the many reasons why this trip has raised so much concern. ...

Asked differently ...

Pres Trump seems to have ignored the intelligence reports from the CIA in the past.

So, why does he send his CIA Director to Moscow for talks?

Did he want his CIA Director to be ~educated~ in the Russian view of the world?


#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 12:00 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Faith No More - We Care a Lot (1985)
www.youtube.com

Lyrics excerpt ...

...
Verse 1]
(We care a lot) About disasters, fires, floods and killer bees
About the NASA shuttle falling in the sea
(We care a lot) About starvation and the food that Live Aid bought
(We care a lot) About disease, baby, Rock Hudson, rock, yeah
(Whoo)

[Chorus]
(Whoa, whoa)
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it

[Refrain]
We care a lot
We care a lot

[Verse 2]
(We care a lot) About the gamblers and the pushers and the geeks
(We care a lot) About the smack and crack and whack that hits the streets
(We care a lot) About the welfare of all you boys and girls
(We care a lot) About you people 'cause we're out to save the world

Yeah

(Whoo)

[Chorus]
It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it (Whoa, whoa)
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Said it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it (Whoa, whoa)
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Oh, it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
Said it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it
...


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 03:37 AM | Reply

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