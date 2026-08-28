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Friday, August 28, 2026

Graham's Win in South Carolina Shows Trump's Still Got Sway

Sen. Darline Graham of South Carolina won the Republican primary runoff Tuesday to replace her brother ...

Posted by LampLighter at 02:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/08/28

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

BREAKING MS NOW: Darline Graham just refused to say whether she would have certified the 2020 election results.

[image or embed]

-- Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 3:35 PM Â· Aug 24, 2026

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More from the article ...

... It may have been President Trump's support, including a big rally last week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and a tele-rally Monday night, that made the difference. After Lindsey Graham's death last month, the president had urged the state's governor to appoint the senator's sister to Mr. Graham's seat for the remaining months of the current term, then encouraged her to run in her own right in November.

The new Senator Graham, a political novice, stumbled in her Aug. 18 debate against Rep. Ralph Norman, the second-most vote-getter in the first round of primary voting two weeks ago.

"I'm not that informed on national security," Ms. Graham said to audience boos when asked about U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

Mr. Trump was undaunted, putting his political reputation on the line. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-26 02:13 AM | Reply

Darline "There's 50 Million People In South Carolina" Graham? While I breathe, I hope.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 07:19 AM | Reply

Trump's name was booed last night, by Republican voters who resented his intervention into the election.

What did Trump get from this? An ignorant woman he can intimidate in the Senate.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-26 08:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Zed knows exactly nothing about Nadine Graham. He'll cast aspersions anyway though, just because. I don't know anything about her either, so I won't praise her or demean her.

#4 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-08-26 12:07 PM | Reply

"Zed knows exactly nothing about Nadine Graham."

On the contrary. He knows she only has one qualification.

#5 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-08-26 12:36 PM | Reply

Ballwasher knows nothing about everything

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 01:49 PM | Reply

"Graham's Win in South Carolina Shows Trump's Still Got Sway" --among hard core republicans.

#7 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-08-28 03:58 PM | Reply

No. It shows that South Carolinians are dumb AF

#8 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-08-28 04:30 PM | Reply

#8

Dummkopf Trumpf and PACs spent a record amount of money and zillions of robo-calls to foist this AIPAC pod-person into office:
Good-for-nothing pod-person replaces Islamophobic dinosaur

"Darline Graham is part of...the Body.
~Landru


"FUNNY"

#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-28 05:12 PM | Reply

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