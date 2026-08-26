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Wednesday, August 26, 2026

MAGA Senator Fighting to Save his State from the Damage he and Trump Caused

The deep-red state of Alabama is staring down the barrel of having to repay millions of dollars back to the federal government as a result of President Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 02:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/08/26

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Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) actually told the press that Democrats would be the ones hurt most by losing SNAP. To be fair, since he lives in Florida instead of the state he represents, maybe he doesn't realize 752,000 Alabamians rely on SNAP--14.6% of the state's population.

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-- Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 12:42 PM Â· Nov 1, 2025

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh, Tuberville's on the case? Tommy Tuberville? Guy who's opting for the guv's digs, thereby leaving "Just The Dumbest US Senator Alive" chair temporarily vacant? Then just fuhgedabouddit, as they say in Gordo, Horn Hill, and Onycha.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-26 04:51 AM | Reply

Another AIPAC pod-person that has infiltrated American society and the US body politic, like an invasive species.

For more information read The Body Snatchers (1955, Jack Finney) or watch any of the three subsequent films.


"FUNNY"

#2 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-26 05:06 AM | Reply

Tommy Tumblevile has surpassed Jim Comer and Louie Gohmert as the dumbest congresscritter of all time.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-26 07:03 AM | Reply

"Sen. Tommy Tuberville is working with the state to reduce the error rate' in the local SNAP program"

Alabama should just stop collecting data on SNAP errors.
Like when Trump said we should stop doing COVID testing.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-26 08:02 AM | Reply

---- em all.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-26 03:26 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Tumorville needs his ears pinned back.

#6 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-08-26 03:51 PM | Reply

Alabamaminions can move to Tommy's favorite country-- Israel. Free health care and unlimited food benefits. All they need to do to qualify is learn how to shoot a baby every now and then.

#7 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-26 04:38 PM | Reply

Instead of playing Sandusky in the locker room, Tuberville was doing line drills without a helmet.

#8 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-26 07:28 PM | Reply

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