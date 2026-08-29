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Saturday, August 29, 2026

USS Theodore Roosevelt Set to Sail to the Middle East

USS Theodore Roosevelt will embark in the coming weeks to the Middle East and is expected to be deployed for at least seven months, officials said.

Posted by REDIAL at 02:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

USS Theodore Roosevelt deploys as Trump touts sanctions to defeat Iran: The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, carrying 5,000 personnel, will depart from San Diego in the coming weeks for a deployment to the Middle East expected to last at least seven months, a ... https://ranked.news/1293894?u=b

[image or embed]

-- Ranked News (@rankednews.bsky.social) 8:00 AM Â· Aug 27, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why isn't this the USS Donald Trump?

Oh, that's right. JFK was white.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-27 08:07 AM | Reply

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