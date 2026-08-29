CIA Director Warned Russia Not to Attack NATO Countries During Moscow Trip

Clearly, Dummkopf Trumpf is in way over his head in terms of geo-politics, international economics, modern warfare, and just plain common sense. Moreover, Senile Satan is caught between two masters: ICC-indicted war criminals Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin.



At the UN Security Council, Trumpf's own Board of Peace High Commissioner Nickolay Mladenov warned Israel that continuing to murder Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and arresting them arbitrarily is extending the very conditions that caused resistance fighters to counter-attack them in the first place on 7 October 2023. (Source: UN Security Council meeting notes, 26 Aug 2026).



"FUNNY"