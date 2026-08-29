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Saturday, August 29, 2026

CIA Director Warned Russia Not to Attack NATO Countries During Moscow Trip

The CIA director also brought up Iran during the meetings, one source said.

Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 03:31 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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C0RI0LANUS

Joined 2023/01/13
Visited 2026/08/23

Status: user

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CIA director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow was meant to act as a warning to Putin, but was it enough to deter him from another invasion or acts of sabotage?

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-- The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes.com) 12:04 PM Â· Aug 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.


Clearly, Dummkopf Trumpf is in way over his head in terms of geo-politics, international economics, modern warfare, and just plain common sense. Moreover, Senile Satan is caught between two masters: ICC-indicted war criminals Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin.

At the UN Security Council, Trumpf's own Board of Peace High Commissioner Nickolay Mladenov warned Israel that continuing to murder Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and arresting them arbitrarily is extending the very conditions that caused resistance fighters to counter-attack them in the first place on 7 October 2023. (Source: UN Security Council meeting notes, 26 Aug 2026).

"FUNNY"

#1 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-08-27 06:36 AM | Reply

Does anyone really pay attention to Trump when Trump warns?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-27 07:57 AM | Reply

Donald Trump is a monkey armed with a chainsaw, and as far as that goes you must monitor his behavior.

But the monkey is easily bought off with bananas, or a new mirror in which to admire himself, so the implications of the chainsaw are much less.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-27 07:59 AM | Reply

Let's examine the case of Canada:

Trump the Monkey promises to fling ---- at them starting 01/08/2027.

The Canadians respond by flinging ---- at him on 09/08/2026.

So the Trump monkey is covered with ---- for three whole months before the monkey flings anything.

So Donald Trump is a slow -----slinger AND the Canadians just arent afraid of his ---- any more.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-08-27 08:03 AM | Reply

"Don't attack NATO please, sir."

FTFY No charge.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-27 08:29 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Didn't the CIA make a similar request a few years ago for Pres Putin not to attack Ukraine?

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-27 12:48 PM | Reply

Additionally, Ratcliffe relayed to his Russian counterpart that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US will impose additional economic penalties.

The putrid orange pedo has been reduced to begging the orcs for help in reopening the Strait Of Hormuz. What a pathetic loser.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-27 01:25 PM | Reply

The warning not to attack any NATO countries would not have been necessary if Trump hadn't shown such contempt for NATO suggesting to Russia that the US was not 100% in lock step with its allies. Trump and his the people around him are such shallow thinkers. Its as if they act on impulse without giving any thought to 2nd and 3rd order effects of their actions.

#8 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-08-27 05:47 PM | Reply

These are all toothless threats now.

So, we either have people in charge of things like the CIA who don't know the basics of what's going on, or we have absurd theater going on meant to hide the real machinations going on behind the scenes.

I'll be watching for denials from the administration in the coming days to tell me what really happened at this meeting.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:54 AM | Reply

Trump's CIA director delivered secret, urgent messages to Moscow
www.ms.now

... During his secretive trip to Moscow on Tuesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe urged Russian officials to do three things: not attack NATO countries, end the war in Ukraine and not aid Iran, two sources familiar with the matter told MS NOW.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about sensitive national security issues, said the meeting was primarily about the war in Ukraine. But they said the U.S. war with Iran was also discussed.

One of the sources said Ratcliffe told Russian officials that the United States remains committed to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which states that an attack on one member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will be considered an attack on all.

He met with senior Russian intelligence officials, but not with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. official who was granted anonymity to describe the sensitive meeting told MS NOW. ...


#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 05:59 PM | Reply

@#8 ... The warning not to attack any NATO countries would not have been necessary if Trump hadn't shown such contempt for NATO suggesting to Russia that the US was not 100% in lock step with its allies. ...

Agreed.

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 06:00 PM | Reply

I'll be watching for denials from the administration in the coming days to tell me what really happened at this meeting.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 03:54 AM | Reply | Flag:

STFU, and go troll a frat party for tips.

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-08-29 06:58 PM | Reply

@#9 ... These are all toothless threats now. ...

Especially since Pres Trump has said that he believes Pres Putin over what the US Intelligence Agencies tell him.

Donald Trump Says He Trusts Putin More Than U.S. Intelligence Lowlifes' (January 2023)
www.newsweek.com

... Donald Trump has suggested he trusts Russian president Vladimir Putin more than the "lowlifes" who work in U.S. intelligence.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president referenced comments he gave after meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in 2018 when he said that he didn't "see any reason" why Russia would have meddled in the 2016 election, despite what the FBI stated.

Trump once again suggested he trusts Putin over U.S. intelligence while sharing an a article about former FBI official Charles McGonigal, a leading figure in the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia ahead of the 2016 election. ...


#13 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-29 07:25 PM | Reply

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