U.S. Faces Critical Shortage of Patriot Missiles in Europe

The smartest man in the world decided it's best to shoot down a $1500 drone with a $4,000,000 missile.



Smart.



The orange sh*tgibbon thought (and I realize that is being generous) that Iran would surrender once the supreme leader was killed and operation epstein coverup blew up most of it's defense systems.



Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.



By replacing the top brass at the pentagon with yes men he was committing to a quagmire with no way out.



Iraq had the same results. Iran has a decentralized command structure with multiple independent groups that will operate independently from the others. Cut one head off and the others take it's place. The war is unwinnable and EVERY SINGLE PRESIDENT BEFORE THIS CLOWN KNEW ENOUGH TO GET OPINIONS OF PEOPLE THAT WOULD TELL THEM NO.



He's painted himself into a corner and no other nation is going to help him out of it.



The US had a functioning treaty with Iran in 2018 and he chose to tear it up because the black guy did it. This entire situation is the result of a petulant child who just had to prove he was better than the black guy and in the process is showing just how inferior he is to Obama.



Now Iran will never abandon it's nuclear ambitions because the US has proven to them that our nation cannot be trusted.



Just like the trade deals with Canada. He bitches about how Canada is treating the US so unfairly because the US imports more than it exports. That's how the world work dumbass. The US uses soft wood lumber in the construction industry and the majority of that is located in Canada in this hemisphere. That's why he so badly wants it to become part of the US. I will not put it past him to try to invade militarily. His brain is that fugging gone. BTW the trade deal he is constantly bitching about is the USMCA which was negotiated by HIM.



We live in the stupidest timeline.