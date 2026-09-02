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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

U.S. Faces Critical Shortage of Patriot Missiles in Europe

The U.S. military is experiencing a "beyond critical" shortage of advanced missile interceptors in Europe largely driven by President Donald Trump's war with Iran, a U.S. defense official in Europe and a NATO official told The Associated Press, raising concerns about vulnerabilities in NATO countries to a potential Russian attack.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:30 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/02

Status: user

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Ukraine is in desperate need of Patriot PAC-3 missiles. The world is desperately short on spares. So taking older PAC-2 interceptors from Greece and Spain might be the best solution -- if those countries agree.

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-- Bloomberg News (@bloomberg.com) 2:30 PM Â· Sep 1, 2026

Comments

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Well ... duh ....

Yeah.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-08-28 03:07 AM | Reply

Not to worry. Generalfeldmarschall Bone Spurs and Major Kegsbreath are hot on the case. And you'll be stunned to learn they've discovered it's all Joe Biden's fault.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-08-28 05:09 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Probably one of the outcomes Putin desired.

Trump didn't flat out dismantle alliances fast enough so Putin pushed him and that worthless turd Hegseth into a conflict to achieve the next best thing - make us strategically and logistically neutered so that our alliances are reduced in capabilities.

Again, if Trump wasn't or isn't a foreign agent tasked with destroying the United States, he's oddly good at achieving those ends anyway.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-08-28 05:43 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Pentagon Warns Missile Supplies Beyond Critical

politicalwire.com

The child-raping orange -------- did that.

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 10:49 AM | Reply

In Europe? Nobody is shooting at them.

Only poor little Ukraine, the non-NATO member.

btw, Europe's first Patriot missile production facility opens in NATO member Germany this month.

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 10:23 AM | Reply

"Deliveries will first go to European nations with existing orders, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain"

Not direct to Ukraine.

#6 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-02 10:24 AM | Reply

The smartest man in the world decided it's best to shoot down a $1500 drone with a $4,000,000 missile.

Smart.

The orange sh*tgibbon thought (and I realize that is being generous) that Iran would surrender once the supreme leader was killed and operation epstein coverup blew up most of it's defense systems.

Those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

By replacing the top brass at the pentagon with yes men he was committing to a quagmire with no way out.

Iraq had the same results. Iran has a decentralized command structure with multiple independent groups that will operate independently from the others. Cut one head off and the others take it's place. The war is unwinnable and EVERY SINGLE PRESIDENT BEFORE THIS CLOWN KNEW ENOUGH TO GET OPINIONS OF PEOPLE THAT WOULD TELL THEM NO.

He's painted himself into a corner and no other nation is going to help him out of it.

The US had a functioning treaty with Iran in 2018 and he chose to tear it up because the black guy did it. This entire situation is the result of a petulant child who just had to prove he was better than the black guy and in the process is showing just how inferior he is to Obama.

Now Iran will never abandon it's nuclear ambitions because the US has proven to them that our nation cannot be trusted.

Just like the trade deals with Canada. He bitches about how Canada is treating the US so unfairly because the US imports more than it exports. That's how the world work dumbass. The US uses soft wood lumber in the construction industry and the majority of that is located in Canada in this hemisphere. That's why he so badly wants it to become part of the US. I will not put it past him to try to invade militarily. His brain is that fugging gone. BTW the trade deal he is constantly bitching about is the USMCA which was negotiated by HIM.

We live in the stupidest timeline.

#7 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-02 10:35 AM | Reply

We live in the stupidest timeline.

#7 | POSTED BY NIXON

It's a pretty stupid timeline for sure. And continuing to get stupider. We actually elected a Dumb and Dumber to guide us.

But I don't think it is our worst timeline.

At least not yet. But Trumpy is working hard to at least get a dishonorable mention.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-02 11:19 AM | Reply

It's the Department of War now, not the Department of Defense! Unfortunately it's not good at either of them.

#9 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-02 12:55 PM | Reply

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