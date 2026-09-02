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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Trump Creates Space Academy

The U.S. Space Academy will be for students looking to enter the U.S. Space Force ...

Posted by subliberal at 08:32 AM | 15 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/09/01

Status: user

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The president said graduates of the new academy would serve the US Space Force, NASA and the civilian flight industry.

[image or embed]

-- Al Jazeera English (@aljazeera.com) 4:30 PM Â· Aug 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Who's the black guy doing all the sound effects?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-28 01:42 PM | Reply

Space Academy
Space Academy II: Their First Assignment
Space Academy III: MAGAts On Patrol
Space Academy IV: The Wrath of Don
Space Academy V: Assignment: Mercury Beach
Space Academy VI: Mission to Melania

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-28 02:07 PM | Reply | Funny: 2 | Newsworthy 1

Will the students be called Space Cadets?

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-28 04:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Will the students be called Space Cadets?

Junior Guardians.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-28 04:42 PM | Reply

I see one Black in that photo. Plenty of Bimbos though. And not all Blondes, like you'd expect from Trump.

#5 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-08-28 05:31 PM | Reply

They are coming, and coming
From Venus to Uranus:
Bottle Blonde Bimbos In Space!

The biggest bang in the history of the universe-
Ready thrusters for re-entry:
Bottle Blonde Bimbos In Space!

The vast, black holes that suck you in
The celestial bodies that beckon you back for more:

Bottle Blonde Bimbos In Space!

#6 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-08-28 05:49 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

#5

You're joking, right?

You're calling Astronauts bimbos?

#7 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-08-29 03:49 AM | Reply

"To get in there, you have to be very smart, have to do a lot of things physically good. So I would have had no trouble making it, I'm physically very, very good."

~Lewzer

#8 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-08-29 12:50 PM | Reply

I had an uncle who was a great scientist. And he loved space. He used to tell me about space, space, all space. So I guess we have genetically, we sort of believe in that stuff.

~ pedo 47 ~

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-08-29 12:55 PM | Reply

#7

No one PEDO DONNIE picks is competent. NO ONE.

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-08-29 03:46 PM | Reply

You're calling Astronauts bimbos?
#7 | Posted by madbomber at

You go back and forth between interesting and ignorant. I suppose many of us do.

Line up the world's most qualified astronauts/scientists based on every important metric you personally can imagine, from flight experience to lab work to the notion that the US military is a gift to the universe.

Regardless of everything else, which one is the US commander in chief going to pick, and why?

Lighten up.

#11 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-08-30 08:40 AM | Reply

You're calling Astronauts bimbos?
#7 | Posted by madbomber

The Bimbo is Trumpy. Obviously.

Regardless I am happy to see NASA getting more funding instead of pink slips from the Moron in Chief.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-30 11:26 AM | Reply

Trump University 2.0

This "Academy" is about to awarded billions of taxpayer dollars.

Trump loves stealing our tax dollars.

#13 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-30 12:03 PM | Reply

After further research ... I see NASA isn't really getting anything.

Trumpy isn't creating anything but a "study".

While the President can use executive authority to launch the initiative and form a commission to design the institution, Congress must still pass legislation to formally authorize and fund the academy if it is to become a fully operational, federally funded military or civil institution on par with West Point or the Air Force Academy.

Figure the odds of Congress passing any such legislation anytime soon.

#14 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-08-30 12:04 PM | Reply

I am happy to see NASA getting more funding

Well, that's not going to happen.

Any funding going to Trump's "space academy" will end up in his bank account.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-08-30 12:06 PM | Reply

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