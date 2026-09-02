Trump Creates Space Academy

You're calling Astronauts bimbos?

#7 | Posted by madbomber at



You go back and forth between interesting and ignorant. I suppose many of us do.



Line up the world's most qualified astronauts/scientists based on every important metric you personally can imagine, from flight experience to lab work to the notion that the US military is a gift to the universe.



Regardless of everything else, which one is the US commander in chief going to pick, and why?



Lighten up.

