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Wednesday, September 02, 2026

Dutch Central Bank Shifts Billions in Gold to London

The Dutch central bank announced Wednesday that it has moved billions of dollars worth of its gold reserves out of North America in a move it described as "crisis preparedness" in a time of global political unrest.

Posted by LampLighter at 06:32 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/02

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A sign of concern about the batshit crazy duo of Trump and Bessent. The Dutch central bank has shifted more than 78 tonnes of gold from New York to London in a politically sensitive move, citing "increasing geopolitical unrest". www.ft.com/content/1749 ...

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-- Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) 1:43 PM Â· Sep 2, 2026

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More from the article ...

... It said that between March and August, some 86 metric tons (94.8 tons) of gold were transferred to London from the combined total of around 313 metric tons (345 tons) held in New York and Ottawa, Canada.

Before the move, New York housed 31.3% of the Dutch gold and Ottawa held 19.7%. After the move, both cities now hold 18.5%, the bank said.

The bank owns 612.4 metric tons (675 tons) of gold that was worth 72.2 billion euros (about $83.6 billion) at the end of 2025.

"With this relocation, we have improved the tradability of our gold reserves," the bank's governor, Olaf Sleijpen, said in a written statement. "We expect that we will never need to use them, but we do need to strengthen our resilience and preparedness." ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 04:33 PM | Reply

Related ...

Government borrowing costs rise anew, adding to pressure on global policymakers
www.reuters.com

... A selloff in global bond markets deepened on Tuesday, reflecting investor angst over inflation and government debt levels that stand to inflict fresh pain on consumers and businesses.

Japan's 10-year yield hit 3% for the first time since 1996 as the rout hit bond prices, driving up yields, in major economies around the globe. Yields hit their highest in 15 years in Germany and their highest since 2008 in the UK. In the U.S., the 10-year yield rose 3.8 basis points to 4.796%, putting it in range of its highest level since 2023.

Some of the world's leading economies, notably the U.S., have sharply increased their debt loads in recent years through deficit spending, with the U.S. debt hitting $40 trillion -- a shift investors warn is likely structural rather than episodic and will be difficult to remedy without tough choices at the national level. Meanwhile wars from Russia-Ukraine to the Middle East have sent oil and gas prices higher, adding to pressure on interest rates and the cost of living.

"This is likely primarily a U.S.-specific story, though global currents are amplifying it," said David Krakauer, vice president of portfolio management at Mercer Advisors.

"The core drivers are largely domestic: deficit spending, the cost of servicing a rising debt load, and shifting Treasury auction dynamics," in which price-sensitive buyers such as hedge funds and other private firms have in part supplanted price-insensitive official buyers such as central banks.

Governments are jittery. The U.S. Treasury stepped into markets last month in a bid to cap a rise in borrowing costs, which can spill over to higher loan rates for everything from household mortgages to business loans. Yields on 30-year Treasuries are close to the highest in 19 years. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-02 07:57 PM | Reply

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