Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Saturday, September 05, 2026

I Rented a Car, Within Hours, Driver's License Was for Sale

Not long ago, I rented an SUV from a well-known car rental company. Within hours of an employee scanning my driver's license, a high-resolution scan of my ID was available for sale on the dark web.

Posted by lamplighter at 03:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Ninth Circuit delivers sweeping victory to news service (1 comments) ...

I Rented a Car, Within Hours, Driver's License Was for Sale (6 comments) ...

Africa bigger, US smaller -- UN adopts new map (6 comments) ...

Rights Groups Urge US Not to Deepen Defense Ties with Israel (19 comments) ...

Workers' share of America's income is at a record low (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Age verification makes everyone less safe. Age verification makes everyone less safe. Age verification makes everyone less safe. Age verification makes everyone less safe. Age verification makes everyone less safe. Age verification makes everyone less safe.

[image or embed]

-- Evan Greer (@evangreer.bsky.social) 6:19 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... An exposé published Tuesday by KrebsOnSecurity reports that my license was one of more than 153 million that were available through Nexus, the name of the new ID theft service.

Like other driver's licenses available there -- including some belonging to journalist Brian Krebs, his mother, an FBI assistant director, and several security researchers -- my license was purported to include multiple image files showing both the front and back of the ID.

Besides a basic image scan, the files also captured the images in the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums. Presumably, the additional formats may allow cloned-based counterfeit IDs to pass hologram tests.

Growing by the day

Besides advertising the availability of driver's licenses, Nexus offered to sell a bevy of other forms of ID. They included: ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 12:48 PM | Reply

Interesting fact. In Europe no restaurant takes your credit card. All done by machine at the table. Catching on here but not that prevalent.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 01:19 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Besides advertising the availability of driver's licenses, Nexus offered to sell a bevy of other forms of ID. ...

fwiw, the FBI is on this ...

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-03 01:25 PM | Reply

fwiw, the FBI is on this ...

So they are keeping one eye on it?

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-03 01:28 PM | Reply

You can't tell which eye, though

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-03 02:06 PM | Reply

#3. All over the "dark web".

#6 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-03 04:59 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort