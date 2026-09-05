I Rented a Car, Within Hours, Driver's License Was for Sale

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Like other driver's licenses available there -- including some belonging to journalist Brian Krebs, his mother, an FBI assistant director, and several security researchers -- my license was purported to include multiple image files showing both the front and back of the ID.



Besides a basic image scan, the files also captured the images in the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums. Presumably, the additional formats may allow cloned-based counterfeit IDs to pass hologram tests.



Growing by the day



Besides advertising the availability of driver's licenses, Nexus offered to sell a bevy of other forms of ID. They included: ...