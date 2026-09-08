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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

Hours Before Ballots Go Out North Carolina Approves New Restrictions

Hours before sending out absentee ballots to voters, North Carolina pushed through its latest restrictions that could make it harder for those votes to count.

Posted by qcp at 08:32 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/09/08

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North Carolina mailed the first absentee ballots in the country on Friday. That same morning, the state elections board voted 3-2 to change which ballots get thrown out. www.dworkinsubstack.com/p/trump-rall ...

[image or embed]

-- Scott Dworkin (@dworkin.bsky.social) 10:54 AM Â· Sep 7, 2026

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More: The North Carolina State Board of Elections Friday voted 3-2 along party lines to pass two numbered memos, despite voter opposition, that make it harder for voters to return their absentee ballots and easier for counties to throw those ballots out.

The Board revisited the measures after more than 10 people formally objected and requested legislative review. But with the election nearly underway, the Board circumvented the General Assembly to quickly greenlight the restrictions.

The memos were not publicized until 7:09 a.m. today " just hours before mail-in ballots are set to go out at noon.

#1 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-04 01:37 PM | Reply

Repubs are committed to allowing the Candidates to choose their voters rather than allow voters to choose the Candidates.

#2 | Posted by Wardog at 2026-09-05 12:27 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

If you're afraid of how folks will vote, you should kill yourself.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-05 02:10 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"But with the election nearly underway, the Board circumvented the General Assembly to quickly greenlight the restrictions."

Circumvented... word of the year.... we don't need no stinking assemblies, congress, courts, elections...

#4 | Posted by South_American at 2026-09-05 10:50 PM | Reply

the Board circumvented the General Assembly

Nothing says will of the people like passing ---- through circumvention of the regular process.

It proves how afraid the GOP is of the voters.

#5 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-08 09:11 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

So ... somebody with a dog in the hunt is going to decide which ballots we count, and which ballots we don't?!?

What could possibly go wrong?

Seriously, ask yourself that. Then brace for worse.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-08 10:34 AM | Reply

At this point, anyone who votes by mail in this coming election should consider the strong likelihood that their votes, if counted at all, will be challenged in court, and could well be thrown out.

Folks, you have to show up and vote in this one...

#7 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-08 12:20 PM | Reply

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