Hours Before Ballots Go Out North Carolina Approves New Restrictions

More: The North Carolina State Board of Elections Friday voted 3-2 along party lines to pass two numbered memos, despite voter opposition, that make it harder for voters to return their absentee ballots and easier for counties to throw those ballots out.



The Board revisited the measures after more than 10 people formally objected and requested legislative review. But with the election nearly underway, the Board circumvented the General Assembly to quickly greenlight the restrictions.



The memos were not publicized until 7:09 a.m. today " just hours before mail-in ballots are set to go out at noon.