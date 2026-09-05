Trump Administration Goes on Pentagon Polygraph Binge

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Saturday, September 05, 2026
U.S. government investigators have put roughly 50 Joint Staff members to polygraph tests in the Pentagon's hunt for leaks to journalists, The New York Times reported on Friday.
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