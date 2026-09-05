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Saturday, September 05, 2026

Trump Administration Goes on Pentagon Polygraph Binge

U.S. government investigators have put roughly 50 Joint Staff members to polygraph tests in the Pentagon's hunt for leaks to journalists, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 04:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/05

Status: user

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Pentagon Subjects Roughly 50 Members of the Joint Staff to Polygraph Tests in Expanded Leak Hunt www.nytimes.com/2026/09/04/u ...

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-- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 8:38 PM Â· Sep 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

There have been an almost endless round of these polygraphs, yet the leaks continue.

An intelligent man might conclude that they don't work.

Or might conclude it was someone very close to them, above suspicion, who was doing the leaks.

Anyone think that Hegseth stopped drinking? I don't.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-05 09:16 AM | Reply

Where's Drinky Pete's polygraph about drinking on the job and beating his wife at home?

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-05 12:44 PM | Reply

... knowledge of the crucial munition shortage in the conflict between the United States and Iran....

So, the Pentagon confirms there is a critical munitions shortage?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-05 03:21 PM | Reply

Very soon all will know who caused this whole Iran war thing. And the munitions shortage. And who parked in Drinky Pete's parking space, despite his name on the parking bumper ...

#4 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-05 05:39 PM | Reply

A sure fire morale builder.

#5 | Posted by Yodagirl at 2026-09-05 06:06 PM | Reply

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