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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Happiest States in America (2026)

Happiness comes from a combination of internal and external factors. We can influence it somewhat by approaching situations positively or choosing to spend time with people we love, doing activities we enjoy.

Posted by LampLighter at 02:32 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/10

Status: user

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Connecticut ranked in the top 10 on WalletHub's new list of the "Happiest States in America."

[image or embed]

-- CT Insider (@ctinsider.bsky.social) 12:45 PM Â· Sep 9, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and great physical and mental healthcare to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather. It's also important to note that while the adage that money can't buy happiness has a lot of truth to it, having enough money to live comfortably is still essential. But anything beyond that won't necessarily enhance happiness as much as having fulfilling hobbies, relationships and opportunities for personal growth."

        - - - Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst
...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 07:43 PM | Reply

Hawaii
New Jersey
Utah... huh

Hawaii (#1): Scored 69.53 out of 100, driven by high life satisfaction, good health, and low financial worry.

New Jersey (#2): Scored 67.09 out of 100, noted for strong mental health, supportive family networks, and low depression rates.

Utah (#3): Scored 66.45 out of 100, leading the nation in economic security and strong community work metrics.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-09 09:26 PM | Reply

@#2

I'm not surprised about Utah.

Perhaps there are some things in the Mormon lifestyle that could benefit us all?

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-09 09:50 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Mormon girls love to ----?

That's my Experience.

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-10 03:22 PM | Reply

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