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Friday, September 11, 2026

Trump Lunges and Growls at Female Reporter

President Donald Trump left several critics stunned Friday morning after he was captured on video aggressively snapping at ABC News' Rachel Scott.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 11:32 AM | 33 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/11

Status: user

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Rachel Scott is the journalist Trump lunged at tonight, growling and insulting her for asking questions.

[image or embed]

-- ðð¦ððð'ð- ð"¾ð¦ð£ð (@sundaedivine.lol) 3:40 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What if Trump goes so far as to bite someone?

Presidential immunity?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:54 AM | Reply

Hey, BILL!

What if Trump bites someone?

Still got your vote?

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:55 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Chihuahua thinks he's a Shepherd. News at 11.

#3 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-11 10:38 AM | Reply | Funny: 2

Watched the video. Trump risked being punched out had he done that to a man. But it was a woman, wasn't it?

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 10:39 AM | Reply

"Trump risked being punched out had he done that to a man"

#4 | Posted by Zed

An even greater risk had he done that to a woman whose husband was standing nearby.

At least, that was the reality in Texas, before MAGA castrated themselves and sent their balls to Mar-A-Lago.

#5 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 10:42 AM | Reply

He's insane

#6 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 11:28 AM | Reply

-What if Trump bites someone?

why don't you do what you do and pretend he did.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 12:06 PM | Reply

Trump is afraid to treat men like that but he looks down upon women. It's no surprise he's a rapist and abuser.

#8 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-11 12:26 PM | Reply

Not only a woman but a black woman

#9 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 02:10 PM | Reply

Thanks magat scum

#10 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-11 02:11 PM | Reply

Of all the things that are actually outrageous, people choose to waste their energy on this.

Thanks useless idiots.

#11 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-11 02:24 PM | Reply

gfy

#12 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-11 02:25 PM | Reply

Trump is especially vicious to female reporters because he's a coward.

Example 9000 that he's not presidential in the least.

#13 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-11 02:28 PM | Reply

why don't you do what you do and pretend he did.

#7 | Posted by eberly

Or we could do what you do and pretend that he wouldn't.

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:29 PM | Reply

7 | Posted by eberly

When Trump is frustrated or humiliated he will often react with violence.

You've gotten used to not perceiving air strikes as not being violence.

Bites/missile strikes. Same-same.

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:36 PM | Reply

14

I don't pretend. I'd have an easier time here if I did.

but I don't...which frustrates the hell out of you.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:38 PM | Reply

-Example 9000 that he's not presidential in the least.

which is why maybe it's not the best thing to waste energy on....which is what I took from Sentinel's post.

I agree it's not presidential......and it's on an exhaustively long list of other reasons.

#17 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:41 PM | Reply

frustrates the hell out of you.

#16 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:38 PM | Reply

It frustrates me so much that I have to murder anonymous boaters in the Carribean

#18 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:41 PM | Reply

"You've gotten used to not perceiving air strikes as being violence"

Had to correct that.

#19 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:43 PM | Reply

-When Trump is frustrated or humiliated he will often react with violence.

now now now......you're getting all confused here with your outrage....

Trump is a psychopath. Psychopaths don't require frustration or humiliation to incur/invoke violence.

If you're not careful, Danforth is going retract his "insightful" label.

Get your ---- straight, Zed. You just reduced Trump to being just a normal douchebag. He's way more than that.

#20 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:45 PM | Reply

Let's get back to what Trump did with this lady.

It was feral.

A clear picture as to who and what the man really is.

Almost as clear as it can get, absent physical contact.

That's coming.

#21 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:47 PM | Reply

-It frustrates me so much that I have to murder anonymous boaters in the Carribean

Trump doesn't frustrate you......Eberly frustrates you.

Trump feeds you. He feeds your soul, Zed. You need him for spiritual nourishment.

You'll starve to death if you don't have a constant assembly line of republicans to obsess over.

#22 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:47 PM | Reply

Trump is a psychopath.

#20 | Posted by eberly

I pointed that out years ago.

You told me that I didn't know the man.

#23 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:48 PM | Reply

-Almost as clear as it can get, absent physical contact.

are you sure you want to concede that?

Are you sure you didn't see him bite her or spit on her? I imagine it so clearly.......Hell, I'm not even sure it didn't actually happen.

Just recently, you HEARD him SAY he was clearing rubble and he was pulled from rubble on 9-11.

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:50 PM | Reply

Trump feeds you.

#22 | Posted by eberly

In Dachau there is an ash pit identifying it as the remains of 10,000 people.

He doesn't feed anyone. We're all just trying not to be a meal.

#25 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:52 PM | Reply

-I pointed that out years ago.

yet, you weren't serious.

just now you reduced him to being nothing more than a playground bully.

-When Trump is frustrated or humiliated he will often react with violence.

That's not how psychopaths work, Zed.

So, either you don't have a clue what psychopaths are or you never thought Trump actually was one.

#26 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:53 PM | Reply

24 | Posted by eberly

You always get to the point of trying too hard.

Whenever that happens, I have no idea what you're talking about.

#27 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:54 PM | Reply

Trump feeds you.

Diarrhea lettuce.

Salmonella eggs.

Tainted Argentinian beef.

Wild horse meat?

Yum!

#28 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-11 02:54 PM | Reply

Trump certainly isn't the first president who wanted to strangle a white house reporter.

My thoughts are that Bill Clinton wanted to on many occasions.

But he didn't........Trump might be the first one to do so.

#29 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:56 PM | Reply

28

Zed imagines he's consumed all those things.....and cheated death each time.

#30 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 02:56 PM | Reply

.Trump might be the first one to do so.

#29 | Posted by eberly at

Come on, EB. You've never met the man. How can you say anything about him?

#31 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 02:59 PM | Reply

Zed imagines he's consumed all those things.

#30 | Posted by eberly

Termites taste like peanuts.

#32 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 03:00 PM | Reply

-You always get to the point of trying too hard.

I know you want the street corner all to yourself, Zed.

Ohio State Fans really hate Michigan. Lifelong hatred.

You won't try that hard.

#33 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-11 03:00 PM | Reply

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