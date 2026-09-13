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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Trump Struggles with Keeping Eyes Open During 9/11 Memorial

President Donald Trump struggled to keep his eyes open as the names of victims of the September 11 attacks were read ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:30 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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Thought about Trump sleeping thru 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon.

[image or embed]

-- Morgan J Freeman (@mjfree.bsky.social) 8:50 PM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Why can't the diaper whore keep him awake?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 10:35 AM | Reply

It's a shame nobody around Trump appears to care enough about the guy to save him from manifestomg symptoms of his deepening dementia in public forums. They're evidently too busy grifting and grafting off Orange Jumbo to care as he shuffles and stumbles his way towards Ye Olde Elephants' Graveyard.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-13 11:43 AM | Reply

Too bad they didn't let him appear at Ground Zero. His infirmity would have been starkly demonstrated by allowing the other former presidents, to speak, and then welcoming Der Dotard to the podium. Hir red hat horde would have loved it and all others aghast ...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-13 01:00 PM | Reply

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