Trump Calls on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Russian Diesel

@#3 ... Slumlord Jared says Ukraine should give up territory. ...



Not really surprise.



Pres Trump seems to be little more than a puppet of Pres Putin, so the puppet apparently wants to keep the puppet-master happy.



Pres Trump tells Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian diesel, while Ukraine is trying to defend itself from a massive unprovoked Russian invasion.



Pres Trump should have told Pres Putin to back away from strikes on Ukraine, and Ukraine would stop strikes on Russian diesel.





