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Sunday, September 13, 2026

Trump Calls on Ukraine to Stop Strikes on Russian Diesel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian diesel, saying the attacks are causing a global shortage.

Posted by REDIAL at 06:30 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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REDIAL

Joined 2009/01/04
Visited 2026/09/12

Status: user

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Donald Trump's war on Iran has driven the price of a key fuel to its highest-ever level less than two months from midterm elections already dominated by the cost of living.

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-- The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast.bsky.social) 8:20 AM Â· Sep 11, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The noxious orange chomo proves once again that he's Putin's bitch.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 03:38 PM | Reply

... saying the attacks are causing a global shortage. ...

maybe, then, Pres Trump should not have started his war of choice against Iran, because that war is causing a global shortage in products as well.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 03:41 PM | Reply

Slumlord Jared says Ukraine should give up territory.

kyivindependent.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-13 03:52 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Slumlord Jared says Ukraine should give up territory. ...

Not really surprise.

Pres Trump seems to be little more than a puppet of Pres Putin, so the puppet apparently wants to keep the puppet-master happy.

Pres Trump tells Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian diesel, while Ukraine is trying to defend itself from a massive unprovoked Russian invasion.

Pres Trump should have told Pres Putin to back away from strikes on Ukraine, and Ukraine would stop strikes on Russian diesel.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 06:43 PM | Reply

He's nothing but a fat bald joke

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-13 06:51 PM | Reply

If it's that effective, Ukraine should dbl their efforts.

#6 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-13 07:44 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

@#6

My guess is that Pres Trump is trying to deflect the blame on Ukraine for the high prices that his war has caused.


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-13 07:52 PM | Reply

Jared relaying messages from Vlad.
Kushner never did pass a National Security background check, did he?

#8 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-13 08:46 PM | Reply

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