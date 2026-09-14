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Monday, September 14, 2026

ICE Arrests Keep Soaring, Deportations Mostly Steady

Deportations have not kept pace with arrests due to legal and logistical barriers. People with criminal convictions accounted for less than a quarter of July arrests. Arrests of people without deportation orders have surged.

Posted by LampLighter at 09:33 PM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/14

Status: user

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Record ICE arrests are not translating into higher deportation numbers

[image or embed]

-- Quartz (@quartzmedia.bsky.social) 3:54 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Immigration arrests in the U.S. have soared in recent months, aided by more local law enforcement cooperation with ICE, increased use of technology to track and process people, as well as enhanced data sharing between federal agencies.

But the mass arrest campaign this summer did not lead to a commensurate increase in deportations -- according to preliminary U.S. government data reviewed by Reuters -- a reflection of the legal and logistical limits faced by President Donald Trump as he attempts to hit his mass deportation goals.

Even as arrests jumped to nearly 51,000 in August, setting a record for a third straight month, deportation numbers held mostly steady, averaging around 1,200 per day, the preliminary government data showed.

About the same number of people were deported per day in May, for example, when there were around 19,000 fewer arrests, according to arrests data obtained by the Deportation Data Project through a public records request and analyzed by Reuters.

The disconnect is partly due to who is being targeted, five current and former officials said. The arrests include a growing number of people with no criminal conviction or charge and without deportation orders, according to the Deportation Data Project figures.

Many of those picked up had pending asylum or other legal claims -- meaning they could not be immediately removed from the country unless they agreed to waive their rights and voluntarily depart.

A lack of available flights and limits set by receiving countries have also capped Trump's deportation ambitions, former officials said.

"This is a false narrative," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in response to questions from Reuters. "Thanks to President Trump's strong immigration enforcement policies, three million illegals have left the United States." ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 01:09 PM | Reply

Good charts in the article...

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 01:10 PM | Reply

The city of New York, quite frankly, is quite tolerant of undocumented immigration.... I happen to agree with that. I think New York City should not deal with undocumented immigrants in a harsh way. I think they make a big contribution to the life of the city, and we're much better off being sensible and practical about it.
      - - - Rudy Giuliani (WABC, 2001)

www.cbsnews.com

#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 02:42 PM | Reply

Deportation requires two parties to agree, the US and the country where the person is to be returned to.

Many countries drag their feet, or just ignore US requests.

Who wants criminals to comeback? not them
who wants criminals to stay in US? Lumpers

Part of the negotiation is to limit that country's number of legal entries.

All this takes time.

#4 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-14 02:51 PM | Reply

"The city of New York, quite frankly, is quite tolerant of undocumented immigration.... I happen to agree with that. I think New York City should not deal with undocumented immigrants in a harsh way. I think they make a big contribution to the life of the city, and we're much better off being sensible and practical about it.
- - - Rudy Giuliani (WABC, 2001)"

See? Everyone is in on the conspiracy. Not just employers.

#5 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-14 02:53 PM | Reply

@#4 ... Deportation requires two parties to agree, the US and the country where the person is to be returned to.

Many countries drag their feet, or just ignore US requests. ...

So, as usual, Pres Trump has been acting (arrests) before he had a plan in place to handle the results of those actions (deportations).

Thanks for confirming that.

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-14 05:29 PM | Reply

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