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Monday, September 14, 2026

Trump Says He Is the Only Guardrail Needed for AI

President Trump lashed out at calls for new AI guardrails and protections on Monday ...

Posted by Corky at 10:33 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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Replacing complex algorithmic guardrails with a "STRONG AND SMART" president. We are so doomed.

[image or embed]

-- Andrew Weinstein (@andrewjweinstein.com) 10:48 AM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"What he's saying: Trump said Monday afternoon that fears of "AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," putting it on par with Russian election interference claims and his own impeachments.

He said the AI development "will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces" under his presidency.

"WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so."

Trump said his administration "has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,'" though he didn't elaborate.

The other side: China's Foreign Ministry also criticized calls to slow AI development Monday, per CNBC.

"Fear-mongering, confrontation, competition will just disrupt [the] process of global AI governance," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry."

;;

China already has upwards of a billion Security Forces Cameras trained on their own people; meant to control them.

"Make America China Again!"

"China's censorship and surveillance were already intense. AI is turbocharging those systems"

www.cnn.com

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-14 05:23 PM | Reply

"China is harnessing AI to make its existing systems of control far more efficient and intrusive.

AI lets the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) monitor more people, more closely, with less effort," said Nathan Attrill, a report co-author and senior China analyst at ASPI, which is partially funded by the Australian and other foreign governments.

"In practice, AI has become the backbone of a far more pervasive and predictive form of authoritarian control."

from the above cnn link

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-14 05:25 PM | Reply

The only AI that fat bald pedo is familiar with is ---- Injection by his buddy Vlad.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 05:40 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

AI only needs a "STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT"

So does America.

I hope we get one soon.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-14 06:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

#4

DJT may be a cunning corporate ploy to make America think that they are lucky to have someone like JD Vance.* ;)

*(owned and operated by Peter Thiel and Company, All Rights Reserved)

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-14 06:17 PM | Reply

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