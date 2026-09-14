Trump Says He Is the Only Guardrail Needed for AI

"What he's saying: Trump said Monday afternoon that fears of "AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX," putting it on par with Russian election interference claims and his own impeachments.



He said the AI development "will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces" under his presidency.



"WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so."



Trump said his administration "has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,'" though he didn't elaborate.



The other side: China's Foreign Ministry also criticized calls to slow AI development Monday, per CNBC.



"Fear-mongering, confrontation, competition will just disrupt [the] process of global AI governance," said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry."



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China already has upwards of a billion Security Forces Cameras trained on their own people; meant to control them.



"Make America China Again!"



"China's censorship and surveillance were already intense. AI is turbocharging those systems"



www.cnn.com

