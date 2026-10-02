Nikole Hannah-Jones Just Ran Head-First Into the Great Dumbing-Down

- Public high schools are churning out barely literate, almost innumerate graduates.



Who are almost Guaranteed to become Republican voters.



The Republican Dumbing Down of America Program is werking really well!



The Dumbing Down of America has been a 50 year project of the Republican Party that started with, "The tax cuts for the wealthy will Trickle Down!"...



... and continued with Planned Recessions, underfunded edumacation, expensive bad healthcare, Money as Speech, Corporate Personhood, and legalized political bribery and Forever Wars.



So, they've werked long and hard for the resulting Trump voters.



Bellboy is competing with 1Nut for the coveted rwing Miss Obtusity Prize.

