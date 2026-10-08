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Thursday, October 08, 2026

The Democrats Are Finally Growing a Spine

Malcolm Ferguson: Democrats will block Trump's Supreme Court nominees if the Senate flips.

Posted by Corky at 07:33 AM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"This report comes just a day after conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told CBS News he was considering retirement, saying it was "something I think that somebody at my age has to think about every term."

Alito is 76 years old, and fellow conservative Justice Clarence Thomas is 78, leading both sides of the aisle to start thinking about their replacements."

Clarence already has his Retirement RV all packed and ready to go!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 11:25 AM | Reply

Chuck Schumer has the most elastic "spine" since Susan Collins or Neville Chamberlain.
He'll do what his bosses on Wall St and Bibi tell him to do.

#2 | Posted by morris at 2026-10-07 11:40 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"The Democratic Party will refuse to approve any of President Trump's Supreme Court nominations in the event it takes back control of the Senate"

Only seems fair.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-07 11:56 AM | Reply

Another view, so to speak ...

Gold Naked Statue of Donald Trump Displayed at European Parliament
www.newsweek.com

and an image ...

assets.newsweek.com

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:20 PM | Reply

Oops, wrong thread. I need to stop trying to do three things at once here. :)

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 02:22 PM | Reply

#5

Actually, you need to get a life instead of trolling here 24/7 365.

#6 | Posted by willowby at 2026-10-07 05:40 PM | Reply

This is not evidence the democrats are growing a spine.

when they actually do what Schumer claimed they will do (or not do) then it's fair to say they've grown a spine.

but not a minute sooner.

#7 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-07 05:48 PM | Reply

No kidding. Schumer is a hot bag of wind.

#8 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-10-07 06:09 PM | Reply

Believe it when I see it

Piggy would try to replace Alito and Thomas in the lame duck session between election and next term

#9 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-07 06:41 PM | Reply

I think he might Resign and relocate to Israel where his Magnificence is more appreciated... and where he won't be prosecuted for all the crimes he committed while in the WH.

And he would have left Peter Thiel's Plaything as President as a 'Goodbye' kick in the ass.

We almost deserve it.

#10 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-07 07:02 PM | Reply

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